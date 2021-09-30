SA Moves to Level 1 Adjusted Lockdown: "Let Us All Go Out and Get Vaccinated"

South Africa will move from adjusted lockdown alert Level 2 to Level 1 from midnight on 1 October

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the adjustment on Thursday night in his address to the country

Ramaphosa said most activities can resume for citizens but reiterated that health protocols should be adhered to

The hours of curfew will change from 12 midnight to 4 am while the sale of alcohol will be allowed for both off-site and on-site consumption

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night addressed eager South Africans on the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Notably, the president announced that the country would be moving from adjusted alert Level 2 to Level 1, to take effect from midnight on 1 October.

For the most part, this means many activities can resume for citizens, although Ramaphosa stressed that health guidelines should be observed at all times.

The curfew will change from 12 midnight to 4 am. The sale of alcohol will be allowed for both off-site and on-site consumption. However, no alcohol may be sold after 11 pm.

The maximum number of people permitted indoors will increase from 250 to 750 people, with the maximum number outdoors going up from 500 to 2 000.

Hardship has been a commonality among citizens

Cutting a compassionate figure, Ramaphosa noted the length of time the country has been under lockdown – nearly two years – and the strain this had had on people from all walks of life.

"We have experienced much hardship, and the most difficult of these has been the many relatives, colleagues and friends we have lost to this pandemic. We mourn every one of them," said Ramaphosa.

"Naturally, we all want to resume many of the activities that we have been unable to do for much of the past two years.

"We want to socialise freely again at restaurants, taverns and theatres, and we want to travel freely whenever and wherever we choose.

The president said citizens will only enjoy these freedoms if people are receptive to a large vaccination drive to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

Progress made but more should be done

He noted the progress that's been made since the first jab was administered in the country, with as many as over 17 million vaccine doses to date.

Ramaphosa also praised the strides made by the older population to go out and receive the vaccine.

"Over 8.6 million people are fully vaccinated, which is more than one-fifth of the adult population.

[At least] 60 per cent of people over the age of 60, and 50 per cent of people between the ages of 50 to 59 have now received at least one vaccine dose.

The president implored citizens to continue getting vaccinated in their numbers, with the view of achieving the country's 70 per cent target by the end of the year.

"Let us all go out and get vaccinated, take our friends and family who are not yet vaccinated to go and get vaccinated. Let us as one to reach our 70 per cent target by December and pick up the pace. Let us Vooma," he added.

