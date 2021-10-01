Actress Nonhle Thema is bursting with excitement with two weeks to go to her latest birthday celebration

The former TV presenter recently took to Instagram to begin the countdown by sharing a sweet short message

Fans of the beaut, who were seemingly in disbelief at the revelation of her age, headed to her mentions to gush

Mzansi actress and TV personality Nonhle Thema has surprised fans with her age ahead of her birthday in October.

An excited Thema turned to her official Instagram on the cusp of her 40th birthday celebration to kick-start the two-week countdown to the occasion.

Most Nonhle Thema followers seem to agree the sultry actress does not look her age. Image: @nonhle_thema.

Sharing a stunning photograph that showed her basking in the late afternoon sun at sea, the actress told Mzansi she is every bit as ready to begin her life because, as they say, 40 is the age where one truly begins to live.

The post read:

"I'm READY for 40. 16 days to go. Thank you, Almighty God. I Love You."

One would be excused for thinking the legendary former presenter, who's been the subject of much pregnancy speculation of late, was still in her early 30s.

The Gomora actress has dismissed suggestions of a possible bun in the oven, which followers have attributed to her recent glow, according to ZAlebs.

Mission accomplished, life begins at 40

She revealed that her priority right now is to live life to the fullest, having achieved all her life's dreams while in her 20s.

“My focus, when I was young, was to be a TV star, and I ended up as a global star. I'm content now because all my dreams happened in my 20s.

"I sometimes feel I have no dreams [left] because I smashed them all in my 20s. I'm now just living. I have different dreams now as I head to 40," Thema said.

Many Mzansi social media users, who were in disbelief over Thema's age, rushed to her mentions to heap the praises.

Mzansi in awe over Thema's supposedly young age

Briefly News was here for it, going through all the interesting remarks to bring readers the best reactions.

@afri_barbie said:

"Am I not counting down with you."

@mr_itu praised:

"Umuhle sis wam."

@tk_thembanator observed:

"40 has never looked this good."

@deonpillay7 offered:

"Too gorgeous and too lovely."

@ayandadavidson commented:

"40 you say????!!!! You would give 20-year-olds a run for their money."

@november_twenty_first remarked:

"I love you. You made presenting what it is @nonhle_thema."

@chioma_lee added:

"You don't even look quarter of 40. Forever young, it's the glow for me!!!!!"

A peek into Pearl Modiadie's baby's 1st birthday safari

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that it seems like just yesterday that Pearl Modiadie announced the birth of her child, Lewatle.

The doting mother commemorated her son's big milestone with a Disney style Safari garden party. Pearl is not one to share her private life with her followers.

For the most part, the celeb keeps her work and home separate. OKMzansi reports that on some odd occasions, Modiadie takes to social media to post tips and tricks on being a mom.

The enviable party saw some celebrity parents in attendance. Mzansi well-knowns such as Thomas Msengana, Denise Zimba and Lorna Maseko were invited.

Upon posting some snaps from the tiny tot's birthday party, Pearl wrote:

"No words, I’m happy. We are so grateful for you. My family & the community I grew up in made this very special day wholesome. It truly takes a village to raise a child and today my little village came through for me in a big way."

