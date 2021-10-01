Digital Vibes Saga: Joe Phaahla Reassures SA That Justice Will Be Served

Suspension letters were handed out on Thursday, 30 September, following a probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into alleged malpractice at the Department of Health

The report by the SIU found that whistleblowing is very helpful in the fight against corruption while promoting a legitimate Governance

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has confirmed that further suspensions will be sent out to senior officials in the department in the wake of the Digital Vibes scandal

JOHANNESBURG - A recent media briefing saw Health Minister Joe Phaahla expressing an impatient desire to finalise the disciplinary processes involving several department officials accused of misconduct by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) relating to the Digital Vibes saga with a total of six officials being issued with suspension letters.

Phaahla addressed the report by the SIU’s and highlighted that the report points to the action of whistleblowing being extremely productive in the necessary battle against corruption while simultaneously promoting a legitimate Governance based on ethics morals and accountability.

In addition to Director-General in the department, Sandile Buthelezi recently being issued with a suspension Phaahla has confirmed that further suspension will be sent out to other senior and administrative officials who have connections to the Digital Vibes saga.

Phaahla stated a desire for the situation to be resolved as quickly as possible without digressing from the imperative Covid19 response while also emphasising that disciplinary action needs to follow the provisions of the Public Service Act with and regulations.

Phaahla expresses his appreciation to those who have shed light on those who are responsible for the Digital Vibes scandal according to reports by EWN.

According to IOL, Phaahla said that following the probe by the SIU; the different departments and law enforcement agencies should be taking action. The NPA and Hawks have both received the Digital Vibes saga report and criminal action may be sought against those implicated.

