President Cyril Ramaphosa wants South Africa to remember all the good work Zweli Mkhize has done for the nation despite being accused of corruption

Ramaphosa is of the opinion that South Africans should not write off Mkhize's hard work as the former health minister

Ramaphosa's recent praise of the ex-minister of health has left South Africans feeling like the president is not serious about fighting corruption

JOHANNESBURG - During his roundtable discussion on the Digital Vibes report, President Cyril Ramaphosa made the decision to sing praises for ex-minister of Health Zweli Mkhize despite a report implicating Mkhize in corrupt acts.

Ramaphosa said that even though South Africans want to persecute Mkhize for his involvement in the R150 million Digital Vibes scandal, as a nation we still need to recognise the work he has done for the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says we should remember Zweli Mkhize's contributions despite him being implicated in the Digital Vibes report. Image: Veli Nhlapo

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa's remarks on Mkhize's service to the nation came after a reporter asked the president why he thanked the ex-minister for his service when he made the announcement that Mkhize had resigned during the Cabinet reshuffle, reports TimesLIVE.

Ramaphosa even went down memory lane and highlighted how Mkhize handled the HIV/Aids denialism in KwaZulu-Natal. He told reporters that Mkhize's approach to the issue really helped them deal with what they were facing, saying Mkhize defined how the government responded to the HIV/Aids pandemic.

He also added that Mkhize should be recognised for stepping down from his position when the allegations against him were brought forward.

Ramaphosa was also asked about Dr Anban Pillay, against whom the SIU report recommended criminal charges be brought for misconduct. Ramaphosa stated that Pillay should be dealt with in terms of the law, according to a report by EWN.

South Africans feel Ramaphosa is not serious about fighting corruption

South Africans were not too thrilled with Ramaphosa's remarks on Wednesday night. Some people felt that the president is not as serious as he says he is about fighting corruption.

Others also highlighted how he never sang praises for the suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is also facing corruption allegations.

Here's what some people had to say:

@InstigatorDJ said:

"Praise him, THEN JAIL HIM. Or you are not serious about corruption."

@Lekgemane2 said:

"Stealing is regarded as serving people right under ANC"

@KMchuba said:

"But he was taking money meant for pandemic for personal gain while at the forefront of fighting pandemic. He failed political morality test."

@Entrapped_Again said:

"Ok it's fine. Go on. Give him praise. And don't just don't forget to give him a prison sentence because they may get carried away with the praises."

@pete77022741 said:

"So cyril is basically saying that although mkhize is a corrupt politician and thief, he is still a stand up citizen. Typical anc"

@benpooler said:

"He was supposed to serve us. That’s why he earned a taxpayer funded salary. But he robbed us. @CyrilRamaphosa applauds him. Cyril wants us to believe he is tough on corruption."

Digital Vibes: Ramaphosa says it was necessary for him to wait before releasing the damning report

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa held a discussion on Wednesday, 29 September to discuss the Special Investigating Unit's Digital Vibes report as well as answer some pressing questions from the media.

One of the most important questions that South Africans have had is why the president took three months to finally release a report that was seemingly concluded a long time ago.

Ramaphosa explained that the release of the report took so long because he felt that it was necessary for the people who were implicated in the report to be given a chance to raise objections if they had any.

Source: Briefly.co.za