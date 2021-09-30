President Cyril Ramaphosa stated on Wednesday night that the intention was always to release the Digital Vibes report

Ramaphosa held a roundtable discussion and explained why it took him three months to release it

The Department of Health is expected to make an announcement on what kind of action will be taken against those implicated in the Digital Vibes scandal

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa held a discussion on Wednesday, 29 September to discuss the Special Investigating Unit's Digital Vibes report as well as answer some pressing questions from the media.

One of the most important questions that South Africans have had is why the president took three months to finally release a report that was seemingly concluded a long time ago.

President Cyril Ramaphosa explained why he waited so long to release the Digital Vibes report to the public. Image: @mzansi_times

Source: Twitter

Ramaphosa explained that the release of the report took so long because he felt that it was necessary for the people who were implicated in the report to be given a chance to raise objections if they had any.

He stated that had they had any objections or viewed the allegations against them a little differently then his office would have needed to make the necessary adjustments to the report, according to IOL.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Ramaphosa further added that giving those implicated the time to go through the report before its eventual release was something he felt was necessary. He also stated that the intention was to release the report eventually but they needed to follow processes first.

Department of Health to take action against those implicated in the Digital Vibes saga

The health department has every intention of taking action against the people who have been fingered in the SIU's report.

The department stated that an official statement on what kind of consequences they will face will come out in the next 24 hours, according to a report by News24.

Foster Mohale, the health department's spokesperson, says the department will make an announcement on the findings of the report as well as the recommendations made by the SIU.

DA believes Ramaphosa is responsible for the Digital Vibes scandal

Briefly News previously reported that the Democratic Alliance is of the opinion that President Cyril Ramaphosa is somehow responsible for the corruption scandal that transpired involving the Department of Health and Digital Vibes.

The opposition party's statement comes after Ramaphosa allowed the Special Investigating Unit's report on the tender corruption between Digital Vibes and the Department of Health to be published to the public.

The DA says that it would work towards ensuring that all parties implicated in the SIU's report are held accountable for their actions, according to a report by SABC News. The former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, his family and his Digital Vibes accomplices have been found to have acted fraudulently by the SIU.

Source: Briefly.co.za