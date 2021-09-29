The Democratic Alliance is determined to ensure that all the people involved in the Digital Vibes matter will be held accountable

The opposition party also believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa should also take responsibility for what in the Department of Health

The party has called on the National Prosecuting Authority to lay charges against the Ex-Health Minister Zweli Mkhize because there is enough evidence

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance is of the opinion that President Cyril Ramaphosa is somehow responsible for the corruption scandal that transpired in the Department of Health and Digital Vibes.

The opposition party's statement comes after Ramaphosa allowed the Special Investigating Unit's report on the tender corruption between Digital Vibes and the Department of Health to be published to the public.

The DA says that it would work towards ensuring that all parties implicated in the SIU's report are held accountable for their actions, according to a report by SABC News.

The former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, his family and his Digital Vibes have been found to have acted fraudulently by the SIU.

DA Shadow Minister of Health Siviwe Gwarube issued a statement on the DA's website and stated that the National Prosecuting Authority has enough evidence to charge Mhkize and his accomplices.

Gwarube stated that Ramaphosa should take responsibility for the Digital Vibes saga because he had the SIU's report for three months and he even went on to publicly give Mhkize praise for his service as a minister when he resigned.

Gwarube says Ramaphosa gave Mkhize thanks when he knew that Mhkize had been found guilty of misconduct by the SIU. The party says it is still waiting to get feedback from the police about the charges it laid against Mkhize in June 2021.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the DA's stance:

@justicemalala

"We keep talking and talking but shouldn’t Zweli Mkhize and his accomplices have been arrested and appeared before a magistrate by now? Can the police please just do their jobs for once?#DigitalVibes"

@TalibanDevotee said:

"I'm definitely sure that Cyril's people will appear during this investigation and then everything will disappear just like that."

@WordZign said:

"If our DA did not lay the PAIA application which the court granted and which deadline was yesterday, Cyril would not have released the report."

