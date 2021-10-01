Anele Mdoda was in trouble again on social media following her post skinny-shaming other ladies

The opinionated TV and radio presenter shared a screenshot which likened slim women to skeletons

Following her post, social media users roasted the Miss South Africa 2021 host for shading slim women

Anele Mdoda has been dragged on social media for skinny-shaming other women. The media personality has been trending on social media following her distasteful post.

The radio presenter posted a screenshot which rudely referred to slim girls as "skeletons". According to ZAlebs, the opinionated star captioned her post:

"Can y’all respect us !!!! I don’t see a security company called THIN but there is one called CHUBB… so please."

Social media users quickly took to Anele's comment section on Twitter to slam her for skinny-shaming especially because she's the host of Miss South Africa 2021 set to take place later this month. Check out some of the comments below:

@noma_zulu14 said:

"How is such a person still associated with Miss SA brand. From calling other women ugly to skeletons. I wonder what you call some of the contestants behind their backs if you can say such on a public platform."

@NMzozoyane wrote:

"She's destroying her reputation. I wonder what does @Official_MissSA say about this kind of behavior. Yooh."

@Bassie_Mp commented:

"When a friend of mine said to me that some chubby girls are bullies towards skinny girls because they hate their bodies, I didn't believe her. Now a whole Miss SA host post's such on Twitter."

@DlaminiNana1 added:

"Someone with 5 stomachs saying something like this really doesn't get to us coz we sense insecurity creeping. Us, skeletons, aren't even offended by this, we just laugh and pass."

