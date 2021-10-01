Mzansi social media users have reacted to the surprising find of a crocodile during a police raid in Johannesburg

The busts were conducted at two separate locations in Johannesburg after police received a tip-off on Thursday

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said drugs worth a street value of R600 000 were among some of the seizures

South Africans are horrified to learn of the police's recent discovery of a live crocodile during a raid on a Johannesburg home.

When the police received a tip-off on Thursday about a group of five individuals allegedly dealing drugs at the property, they arrived at an unlikely find.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said drugs worth a street value of R600 000, two toy guns, and the wild reptile were confiscated during two separate raids.

A Roodepoort man is among those arrested after he was found to be dealing contraband at a property in close proximity to two schools.

Dealing in drugs near local schools

Police conducted a search and recovered hydroponic dagga, dagga trees and edible narcotics estimated at a value of R200 000.

The suspect's arrest was carried out by an inter-departmental law enforcement group, News24 reported.

"A team comprising detectives from Organised Crime Investigations, Forensic Services and West Rand K9 Unit arrested the suspect for possession of and dealing in illegal substances," said Masondo.

“A live crocodile was also discovered on the property. A Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) branch was called in to handle the reptile.”

Four suspects, one man and three women, were arrested in a second bust at a housing complex in Dainfern. Suspected crystal meth drugs worth an estimated value of R400 000 were found.

Masondo said the Gauteng provincial organised crime narcotics unit also discovered an undisclosed amount of cash. All the suspects will appear in the local magistrate’s courts in due course.

In their usual fashion, social media users reacted to the story about the crocodile in a number of hilarious and not so hilarious ways.

Mzansi has its say on mysterious crocodile find

Briefly News scoured the comments to bring readers all the interesting reactions.

@AFranzsen said:

"Was the crocodile for the disposing of the bodies?"

@SiphoLingani7 added:

"People think crocodiles don't chew they swallow. So if you wrap your drugs nicely with meat and feed it to crocodiles, they swallow it, and boom you can transport a crocodile. Who would dare have nerves to search the crocodile?"

@TumiNkosi mentioned:

"Oh dear. That’s not what they meant when they said Lacoste."

@SirGerZA offered:

"The croc was probably there for illegal trade in wildlife."

Source: Briefly.co.za