Smokers Up to 80% More Likely to Get Severe COVID Complications, Says UK Study

Smokers are up to 80% more likely to have severe health complications if exposed to the coronavirus, one study suggests

Research published by a group of Oxford professors has confirmed suspicions, with reports suggesting smokers are also more likely to die from the disease

At the moment, one in three SA men and one in 14 women smoke cigarettes regularly

A recent study suggests smokers are 60%-80% more likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19 complications and are also more likely to die from the disease.

Ground-breaking research by Dr Ashley Clift at the University of Oxford confirmed the suspicions of scientists after pools of participants were examined. Using GP health records, Covid-19 test results, hospital admissions data and death certificates researchers were able to identify the links between the severity of COVID-19 cases and smoking.

Compared with those who had never smoked, current smokers were 80% more likely to be admitted to hospital and much more likely to die if they ever became infected, The Guardian reports.

The findings contradict an earlier academic study that aimed to prove smokers were less susceptible to the effects of the virus. However, the findings were later retracted after it was discovered that some of the paper’s authors had financial links to the tobacco industry.

Nearly one in three SA men and one in 14 women smoke cigarettes regularly, according to the Tobacco Control Data Initiative dashboard, TimesLive reports.

