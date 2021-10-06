Explainer: Vaccine Certificates, How It Works and What It Means for Mzansi

South Africa quietly launched the online Vaccine Certificate System on Tuesday, 5 October without announcement

"Network issues" arose for many South Africans trying to register but they were unaware that the system is still in its testing phase

Still, many peeps are confused about the digital vaccine certificate and what it means for the future of Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DURBAN - The Vaccine Certificate System quietly went live on Tuesday, 5 October, and many South Africans seemed to have had issues with the registration process. The certificate will be important for those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid19.

Briefly News takes a look at what the digital vaccine certificate means for South Africans.

Briefly News takes a look at the newly launched digital vaccine certificate. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

What is a digital vaccine certificate?

A digital vaccine certificate is an online proof of vaccination status, according to BusinessTech. The South African digital vaccine certificate also has a QR Code that may be scanned. Although all digital certificates will have a QR Code, it is not specified for the use of the general public but is meant for particular entities that will use a specific QR scanner.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Who is eligible for the digital vaccine certificate?

At the moment, the digital vaccine certificate is only accessible to people within the country who are fully vaccinated.

How do you register for the digital vaccine certificate?

Click here to register. The prompts are quite simple to follow. One needs to fill their contact details in; this includes your Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) as well as your ID or passport number.

A one-time pin will be sent to the users' cellphone numbers and this will need to be entered into the website. Once that has been done, you have full access to your digital vaccine certificate.

Why am I experiencing network issues with the website?

According to BusinessInsider, the Department of Health did not intend to launch the online certificate on Tuesday, 5 October, as it is still being tested. Although it is live, it is still going through troubleshooting to ensure all glitches are taken care of.

Covid19: Pfizer jab protects against severe symptoms for at least 6 months

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Pfizer BioNTech Covid19 vaccines' efficacy lasts for at least six months. The effectiveness fell from 88% to 47% just six months after the second dose.

The news follows information that was publicised on Monday, 4 October. It follows United States health authorities taking into consideration the possibility of booster shots. Prior information gathered from trials has revealed that vaccinations safeguard patients from hospitalisation.

The Lancet's study calculates the efficacy of the jab in a real-world situation. Pfizer alongside Kaiser Permanente studied information from 3.4 million people residing in southern California. Approximately one-third of the residents were full vaxxed by August this year.

Source: Briefly.co.za