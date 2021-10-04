'Uyajola 9/9': Sisters Do It for Themselves as They Stand Up to Cheating Bae

The latest episode of Uyajola 9/9 saw two women stand up to their cheating bae instead of fighting each other

One of the women had asked Jub Jub and his crew to find out if her boo was cheating on her

When Jub Jub and his crew found the man with his side, the woman who wrote to the show teamed up with the side and they fought the guy

Two women have been praised for dealing with their cheating bae instead of fighting each other. The ladies appeared on Jub Jub's show Uyajola 9/9 on Sunday night, 3 October.

Jub Jub's 'Uyajola 9/9' served Mzansi another spicy episode on Sunday night, 3 September.

Source: Instagram

The cheater was caught red-handed cheating by Jub Jub and his crew after one of the ladies wrote to the show asking for help. Nombuso and Jub Jub's crew caught the man at Shorty's home, his side chick.

The ladies did not fight each other just like the viewers have seen in the past shows but they decided to fight their boo. Nokwanda even took her car from the cheater.

Check out some of the comments from fans who took to Twitter and applauded the ladies for their action below:

@blingangelus said:

"These ladies are so mature not to fight each other."

@MrsMagongwa wrote:

"Queen is leaving in style.....with her own car."

@girl_kaybee commented:

"It's the women coming together and fighting the guy for me..its how it should be."

@nkele_e added:

"For the ladies for not fighting."

Jub Jub called out for being rude

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub has been called out for being rude on his show. The media personality was allegedly rude to a guy who wrote to Uyajola 9/9 to investigate if his bae was cheating on him.

Many people who watched the show slammed the presenter for the way he treated the young man who wanted Jub Jub and his crew to help him with his problem.

The show usually trends for all the right reasons and spicy scenes but this time it is trending high on Twitter for the way Jub Jub behaved during the filming of the recent episode.

