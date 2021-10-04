ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has threatened to take legal action against the Independent Electoral Commission

The above follows the lack of the party's name on the final draft ballot paper, however, the party's logo is still there

Mashaba has given the IEC until Monday, 4 October, to address why they did not add ActionSA's name to the draft ballot paper

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA's name is reportedly not on the draft ballot that has been set up by the IEC. Although they may be a new party they are most definitely making their mark. The party has gained a massive number of followers since their inception last year.

Party leader Herman Mashaba has taken to Twitter to share an image of the draft ballot where the party's logo is visible but their name is not.

Herman Mashaba is demanding answers after the IEC included ActionSA's logo but not their name on the draft ballot. Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images

Heading online Mashaba asked his followers if they could see a problem with the draft ballot. He wrote:

"This is what the @IECSouthAfrica presented as final draft ballot papers for wards in Gauteng. Notice a problem?"

The party has since given the Independent Electoral Commission until Monday, 4 October, to explain why ActionSA's name is missing:

South Africans respond to the issue raised by Mashaba:

@CassamiaBonjour said:

"You said it well, it's a final draft that can still be rectified... Nothing sinister here, your party is not named after the logo, you have to correct that with IEC before final ballot paper."

@LesetjaMagongwa wrote:

"Mashaba relax baba, you know very well you won't make in this coming LGE's, so you are already preparing your blind followers to make them think IEC is the problem when you guys fail to win even a single ward."

@jasitis shared:

"It doesn't matter since you won't win anything."

Herman Mashaba defends ActionSA against xenophobia claims, launches manifesto

Previously, Briefly News reported that leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba has officially launched his political party's manifesto as the local government elections are nearing. Mashaba was in Old Park, Johannesburg to outline what his party plans to do should they be given the opportunity to govern.

According to SABC News, the party is only contesting for power in three metros. Mashaba told his supporters that his party plans to root out corruption and wasteful expenditure at municipalities. He also promised to uphold the by-laws of cities and hold people who act unlawfully accountable.

"Those who break our by-laws will appear before a magistrate and will face the consequences for undermining the rule of our law in our cities," said Mashaba.

