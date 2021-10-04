The Pandora Papers are one of the biggest financial documents ever leaked, exposing billions in hidden wealth belonging to politicians and other big names

The documents contained links between almost a thousand companies in off-shore accounts belonging to the world's most well-known

The latest findings named singer Shakira, German model Cladia Schiffer and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as part of those involved

The Pandora Papers has aired out one of the biggest money busts in the world. The document investigated by 600 journalists revealed overseas accounts belonging to government officials and many influential people. Recent discoveries had names some of the world's biggest stars in the findings.

Pandora Papers have listedShakira, Claudia Schiffer and Sachin Tendulkar among those listed in the controversial reports. Image: @Shakira, @claudiaschiffer and @sachintendulkar

Source: Instagram

Pandora papers have exposed secret deals and hidden assets of some of the worlds biggest and richest people. The documents bring to light a shadow financial world in the form of off-shore accounts, reports The Guardian.

The investigation was one of the largest global media investigations, with a team of about 600 journalists banding together to uncover the paperwork from financial services companies around the world.

News24 reports that of all of the political big shots and worldwide government employees listed as culprits in the scandal, a few entertainment figures have been unveiled.

Hips don't lie hitmaker Shakira's name was found listed among the documents of interest. Joining the Latin songstress on the list is German supermodel Claudia Schiffer. Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar also made the cut.

Following the shocking revelation, the attorney's of the A-List celebs have since come out with statements denying the world celebrities involvement in the money ring.

