Journalists from around the world have collaborated to unveil one of the biggest collections of data into how the wealthy hide their assets

The Pandora Papers encompasses of approximately 12 million documents that include emails and images

Journalists discovered that over 330 political leaders from all around the world had several offshore accounts

WASHINGTON DC - International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in corporation with over 600 journalists and 140 media global companies have done investigations into the wealthy and how they are hiding their assets in offshore accounts.

ICIJ has obtained the Pandora Papers which is is a leak of nearly 12 million documents that shows concealed riches, tax evasion, and laundering of funds by some of the world's wealthiest and most influential people, including world leaders and political leaders.

Two South African politicians have been implicated in the Pandora Papers leak and are accused of hiding assets in offshore accounts. Image: LOIC VENANCE / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Pandora Papers is made up of over 6 million documents, 2.9 million images, 1.3 million emails, over 460 000 spreadsheets as well as over 880 000 files labelled as 'others'.

Approximately 336 politicians from around the globe have been fingered in the Pandora Papers. In Africa, 43 politicians are said to be hiding assets in offshore accounts. Two politicians are from South African and Nigeria has the highest number of politicians found with offshore dealings, with 10 politicians being fingered in the documents, according to the ICIJ website.

According to BBC News, the Pandora Papers also revealed that Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta's family secretly owned a number of offshore accounts for numerous years. One of the companies owned by Kenyatta's family has stocks and bonds worth R447 million.

According to Pandora Papers, Kenyatta's mother, 88-year-old Ngina, is the beneficiary of the Varies foundation, which was established in Panama in 2003 and named Kenyatta as the benefactor, who will inherit everything when she dies.

The names of the other politicians are yet to be released.

