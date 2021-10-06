DJ Zinhle could not be more proud of her bestie Pearl Thusi for acquiring ownership equity in premium gin brand Black Rose Gin

Taking to social media to hype her gurl up, Zinhle made it known that Pearl is a true inspiration to many

Pearl felt all the feels and let Zinhle know that she is the woman she is today because of the example she’s had

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi have been serving sizzling bestie boss babe goals for the longest time, and the people of Mzansi love it.

Congratulations are in order for Pearl Thusi who recently revealed that she had acquired ownership equity in premium gin brand Black Rose Gin. Image: @zinhle @pearlthusi

Taking to social media to congratulate her main girl on a lit new money move, Zinhle made it known that Pearl’s hustle inspires her to push harder. Pearl bought into premium gin brand Black Rose Gin, reported TimesLIVE.

Zinhle posted:

“I’m so inspired by how hard-working my friends are, wishing you all the success Pearly…”

Seeing the sweet post, Pearl returned the favour by letting Zinhle know that she taught her well. Ah, the respect between these two is just incredible.

Pearl responded:

Zinhle and Pearl fans took to the comment section to gush over the besties supporting one another. Their bond is inspiring and so is everything else about them.

Take a look at a few of the comments:

@Ms_perfect123 said:

“Congratulations Pearl❤️”

@MinyaYonela said:

“Yes, equity acquires ”

@AugustineNtsha2 said:

Pearl Thusi has girl bossed her way into alcohol deal with Black Rose Gin

Pearl Thusi has Mzansi clapping for her after her latest boss lady move. The celeb has announced a major collaboration deal with Black Rose Gin, as well as an impressive ownership agreement, reported Briefly News.

Pearl has just proven that her girl squad with DJ Zinhle is all about making bank. Zalebs reports that the actress has landed herself a partnership with the premium alcohol company.

Thusi took to Instagram to share her latest career move, writing:

"I can finally share that I now own equity in premium gin brand, Black Rose. From the time I tasted @blackrosegin I knew it was special - that it wasn’t just the name."

