Somizi becomes another victim in the assault drama surrounding Bujy

Social media users want Bujy to receive the same treatment that Somizi did when allegations of abuse were levelled at him

This came after the shocking events from earlier the week revealed that Bujy and Boity had gotten into an altercation

Social media users took to the internet to share their thoughts on the situation their opinions on the consequences Bujy should face

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi Mhlongo has been dragged into the assault scandal surrounding Bujy Bikwa and Boity.

After audio circulated on social media of a heated scuffle and images appeared online of a bloodied Boity had people looking everywhere for answers.

Social media users have called for Bujy to receive the same treatment as Somizi. Photo credit: @Somizi, @bujybikwa

Source: Instagram

Angry social media users called for Bujy to receive the same treatment that Somizi got when news broke of his alleged poor treatment of his estranged husband Mohale Motaung.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@So_Pearly:

"Somizi and Mohale are of the same gender. It's not GBV. Gay as Bujy may be... He is still a man therefore it's gender-based. Yokuthi mang o straight mang o curved, tseo ha se tsa rona."

@SihleNdaba12:

"GBV Is Not What The Media Says. GBV Is Not Gender Based Violence. GBV Is When A Straight Man Attacks A Woman. Anything Else Doesn't Get Counted. Bujy Attacked Boity. Threw A Bottle On Her Face. Nobody Called That GBV Because Buji Is Gay. Same Thing Happened With Somizi & Mohale."

@ManaeMicca:

"Bujy hit Boity because he wanted to. His sexuality must not excuse his behaviour. What he meant is that his assault matter must be treated as GBV and not be seen as a catfight. The LGBTQ community must reprimand him for his behaviour, just like Somizi."

Boity Thulo and Bujy Bikwa fight: Bujy finally opens up: "I have been crying the whole time"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Bujy has broken his silence on the bottle-throwing saga, coming out with a statement that tells his version of events. The former radio host has stated that Boity is not completely innocent and the fight was a two-way street. Bujy says he has tried to meet up with the celeb to resolve things but hasn't gotten a response.

After images and voice recordings from the brawl were released, more information has been uncovered about the infamous night. TimesLIVE interviewed the freshly released Bujy to hear his version of events. The podcaster claims he has maintained his silence because he has been shook by the incident.

Source: Briefly.co.za