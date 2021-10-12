SAA Workers Picket Over Working Conditions: “Pravin Gordhan, Where Are You”

South African Airways employees picketed outside its offices in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, 12 October

The workers were protesting against the alleged 'unfair working conditions' they have been subjected too

The SAA staff were represented by Numsa alongside the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA)

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Workers from South African Airways (SAA) have begun a demonstration outside the company's Kempton Park office. The picket started on Tuesday, 12 October, morning and is in relation to what the employees are referring to as 'unfair working conditions'.

The SAA workers are being represented by the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) as well as Numsa. The unions stated that the employees are not at all impressed or pleased with a 35% salary cut that they went through.

To top this off, workers are frustrated with the management structure as well as SAA's CEO who is allegedly not willing to host talks with the unions.

SAA workers started picketing outside the company's offices in order to raise awareness for the 'unfair working conditions' they are under. Image: Michele Spatari / AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, President of the SACCA, said they are unhappy with the employment conditions adding that training layoffs and the 35% wage cut was unacceptable as management had increases in their salaries.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

eNCA reported that Numsa stated they had raised their concerns with the Public Enterprises Department but to no avail.

Social media share their thoughts with SAA workers

@itumelengmorak2 said:

"This thing is painful. And it doesn't happen at SAA only. It's painful to see this government of democracy by blacks doing this to us blacks. We have nice BCEA regulations but it is improperly implemented by its authors. It's a shame."

@Mafa_Kudu shared:

"Didn't they read the contracts before accepting to work kganthe?"

@PaulWil00573947 asked:

"Pravin Gordhan, where are you?"

Numsa strike: Union not giving up until 8% increase has been received

Previously, Briefly News reported that the strike that began last week by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is expected to continue despite a newer and better deal being offered.

The National Employers Association of South Africa (NEASA) stated they would not be dictated to or held hostage by Numsa. The trade union has demanded an 8% plus Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase but NEASA brought a 4.28% increase to the table.

Throughout the ongoing tension, one protestor has already died. With the death and collective bargaining system falling into disarray, neither Numsa nor NEASA have budged.

Source: Briefly.co.za