“Samthandi”: Man Shares How Mom Hypes Him Up in Sweet Video, SA Reacts

A young man identified as Lindokuhle has left Mzansi feeling envious after sharing a sweet message from his loving mother

The chap is seen dressed in a suit and shared a voicenote from his proud mom, who is really impressed with his stunning looks

South Africans are sharing their reactions to the viral post as they urge the guy to take care of his Xhosa-speaking mommy

Lindokuhle is proud of his mother and decided to share a voicenote from her. His mother can be heard praising her son’s good looks.

The mother also says the young man is nicely dressed and that shows he knows how to spoil himself with his hard-earned cash. In the same audio clip, the proud mom also asks the well-dressed man if he is at work or not.

In a viral Twitter post, Lindokuhle is also delighted with the support and says his mom knows how to hype him up. However, he doesn’t seem impressed with the point regarding the moolah.

Lindokuhle’s post is receiving encouraging reactions and many of his followers are envious of such a mother and they urge him to take care of the lady. The Xhosa speaking mom’s son seems to work in the banking sector as his bio suggests. Briefly News takes a look at the heartwarming reactions and we select a few comments.

Lindokuhle is making his mommy very proud. Image: @Tshawe_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Mdyesha said:

“And u'right uyitye goed!”

@Xhosa_Athena said:

“Mom for president!!! I like mom!”

@Liqhamee said:

“Imali iyatyiwa please.”

@SMBTheDj said:

“Appreciate her Bhuda.”

@MrsMyagi27 said:

“What a queen.”

