Pieter de Villiers, a new politician and member of Patricia de Lille's GOOD party, has hit back at allegations made in a fake video purported by the Democratic Alliance.

The former South African rugby coach is currently standing in as the party's choice for mayor of Drakenstein

To address the allegedly fake video, De Villiers wrote an open letter to Helen Zille calling for an apology

CAPE TOWN - Former Springboks rugby coach and new politician Pieter de Villiers has tackled the allegedly forged video of himself that was shared on social media by higher-ups in the Democratic Alliance (DA)

De Villiers, a member of Patricia de Lille's GOOD party, is the mayoral candidate for the Drakenstein municipality in the upcoming local government elections.

He penned an open letter to the DA, specifically its chairperson of the Federal Executive Helen Zille, where he has appealed for fair play over alleged dirty tactics.

Pieter de Villiers has demanded an apology from Helen Zille who allegedly shared a fake video of him online. Image: SIMON MAINA/AFP and Esa Alexander/Sunday Times/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

In a report by News24, De Villiers was allegedly recorded to have said GOOD leader Patricia de Lille had a corrupt history which was why people should vote for the party but De Villiers has hit back and said the video was doctored and manipulated.

According to his open letter published by EWN, De Villiers stated that the fake video was shared by Zille for her audience of 253 000 Facebook followers and 1.4 million Twitter followers on Sunday, but the video was first shared by Nicholas Gotsell, the head of the DA’s Federal Legal Commission and Compliance.

Zille has since removed the video from her social media.

