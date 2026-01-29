South Africans are revisiting the era of general dealers after images highlighted how much bigger and more established they were than today’s spaza shops

The comparison sparked conversations about local ownership, economic shifts, and why many township businesses no longer belong to the communities they serve

What started as a simple post turned into a deeper reflection on how everyday trade in Mzansi has quietly changed over the years

What looks like a discussion about shops is really a question about how much control communities still have over their own economies.

The picture showed a General Dealer shop, which was a thing a few years ago. Image: Kasi Economy

South Africans have been reflecting on how township trade has changed after a post comparing old general dealers to today’s spaza shops sparked conversation online. The post, shared by Kasi Economy on 26 January 2026, showed images of large, well-established general dealers that once operated across townships and rural areas. These stores were locally owned, stocked a wide range of goods, and served as central community hubs long before spaza shops became common. The comparison raised questions about why many of those locally run businesses no longer exist, and how ownership in township economies has shifted over time.

General dealers were once the backbone of township commerce, often started by families who lived in the same communities they served. They sold everything from groceries and hardware to clothing and household essentials, and many offered credit to neighbours during tough months. Over time, rising costs, increased competition, and changes in supply chains made it harder for small local owners to survive. As spaza shops grew, many general dealers either downsized or closed, while others struggled to compete with newer business models that relied on bulk buying and long trading hours.

Local business ownership in South Africa

The post by Kasi Economy gained traction because it tapped into a shared memory many South Africans relate to. People remembered walking to the local general dealer, knowing the owner by name, and trusting that shop as part of daily life. The images triggered conversations about economic access, business support, and how township economies have evolved without many locals realising it in real time.

In response, Mzansi expressed mixed emotions, ranging from nostalgia to frustration. Some questioned why local ownership declined, while others pointed to broader issues like lack of funding, policy challenges, and unequal competition. The reflection wasn’t just about shops, but about what was lost when communities stopped owning the spaces that once sustained them.

The image showed a Kasi General Dealer shop. Image: Kasi Economy

What did Mzansi say?

WhatsTheLatest commented:

"It’s actually quite sad that very few shops in the townships are owned by South Africans."

Master P wrote:

"The saddest thing is now General Dealers closed Somalia's/Ethiopian's operate on spaces sa di General Dealers. 😣😣😣"

RH40NN wrote:

"White business inflated the price so they couldn’t compete with Pick ‘n Pay & Shoprite. Rupert sold SAA for R51, killed all other competitors, so his FlySAFair can monopolise. They collapsed all mutual banks like iThala Bank. Cyril collapsed. Post office paving a way for PostNet."

Sonja TDF said:

"But never had anything. 😭 'Ayikho' or 'iphelile' every time you want something."

Mokgalaka🇿🇦 commented:

"Bigger, cleaner and sold quality fresh food."

Makaweli said:

"Bigger and empty inside."

Yours truly commented:

"We betrayed them."

Koena Moabelo said:

"Time change, baba."

