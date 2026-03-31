On Tuesday, 31 March 2026, Mpho Popps' wife, Latoya Modikoane, turned a year older

To celebrate her special day, the People Need Comedy Podcast host shared a photo of himself and his spouse on his official social media accounts

South Africans flooded the comments, expressing surprise and disbelief at her age, with some questioning whether the age was accurate

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mpho Popps’ wife turned a year older. Image: mphopopps

Source: Instagram

The alleged age of media personality Mpho Popps’ wife, Latoyah Mei-Modikoane, on her birthday became a talking point online, leaving several South Africans stunned.

Mpho Popps shows up as a proud family man who celebrates his wife and daughter at every opportunity. While he keeps parts of his family life private, the People Need Comedy Podcast host gives his social media followers a glimpse with some of his posts.

On Tuesday, 31 March 2026, Mpho Popps took to his official social media pages and wished his wife, Latoya Modikoane, a happy birthday, just over a month after they celebrated their wedding anniversary. It wasn’t his heartfelt message that caught his fans’ attention, but the age he said his wife had turned. The post was captioned:

“Happy 26th birthday, my love @_LatoyahK_ 🎉🥳🎂🎁🎈🎊”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

SA questions Mpho Popps’ wife's age after his birthday post

In the comments, social media users reacted to Latoya Modikoane’s age according to her husband, comedian Mpho Popps. Several netizens found it unbelievable that Latoya was 26 years old, with some questioning how old Mpho Popps is. Some took the post as a joke and ran with it.

Here are some of the comments:

@Black_X_Radio asked:

“26? Mpho kgan, how old are you? Are you not 50?”

@DixxMadika joked:

“Happy 26th (minus VAT) birthday to your beautiful wife, Mpho!”

@CastleLarger joked:

“’Aren't you a bit old for her?’ saying it in a bitter feminist's voice. Happy birthday to your wife, chief. May she see many, many more🥳🥳🥳🥳🎂🎂🎂”

@moreri_tyrone highlighted:

“She’s actually not 26😭. She was in the Liquideep - ‘Settle for Less’ music video 14 years ago, she would have been 12 then😭”

@UminathiZulu questioned:

“Did you mistakenly write 26 instead of 36? 😨”

@Tebaaaxx remarked:

“She’s 36, y’all don’t get the banter bathong😭😭😭he’s joking because she looks younger.”

@ArtSetshedi asked:

“Mpho is a comedian, and you guys still get angry over jokes? 😁🤣🙌🏾 Happy birthday to your gorgeous wife. 💃🏽💃🏽”

@Msijaman gushed:

“Dressed like James Bond in a spy movie, ready to kill. You killed it, Mpho Popps. Love is beautiful ❤️”

SA reacted to Mpho Popps’ wife's alleged age. Image: mphopopps

Source: Instagram

Mpho Popps vows to deal with Musa Khawula

Mpho Popps is very protective of his family and previously threatened controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula for going after his daughter, Naledi.

Mpho Popps publicly warned Khawula on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, during an episode of the People Need Comedy (PNC) Podcast.

Social media users criticised Mpho Popps for how he referred to Musa Khawula instead of using his name.

Inside Mpho Popps' traditional wedding

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously shared pictures of Mpho Popps and his wife, Latoyah Mei-Modikoane's traditional ceremony.

The gorgeous ceremony took place on 20 September 2025, and their daughter was part of the festivities.

Source: Briefly News