Amapiano singer and DJ Lady Du is not only an artist, she is a momma too. Just recently Lady Du’s baby girl Mia turned a whole five years old.

Amapiano singer and DJ Lady Du threw her little princess Mia the cutest birthday party when she turned five recently. Image: @ladydu_sa

Taking to social media like the proud mother that she is, Lady Du shared some snaps from Mia’s princess perfect birthday bash. The theme was Frozen and Mia looked gorgeous in her Elsa dress, even Lady Du got dressed up.

Lady Du made it known that Mia is the reason she breathes and her motivation for striving to do better each and every day, reported TimesLIVE. Lady Du referred to her daughter as: “The pillar of my strength, love of my life, my one and only.”

Happy belated birthday, baby gurl!

Lady Du called in the whole Disney crew for her main girl’s birthday.

Fans flooded the comment sections of Lady Du’s multiple posts, letting her know that her little princess is growing up beautifully and that she is a fantastic momma!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@khanya_greens said:

“I’d love to be an amazing mom like you.”

@malindilp90 said:

“May God bless you dear.”

@kuhle_manxumalo said:

“Ncohh happy birthday to her ❤️”

@phiwokuhle482 said:

“Mia and mommy ❤️”

Lady Du melts hearts with touching collaboration

South African Amapiano artist and DJ Lady Du recently collaborated with a relatively unknown and underrated visually disabled artist called Magiva.

Taking to social media with a sneaky clip of the sauce that they have been cooking up, Lady Du made it known that she and Magiva are bringing the heat, baba!

The post has a clip of Lady Du and Magiva grooving to their new track along with a lengthy caption in which Lady Du expressed her deepest gratitude towards Magiva. Having worked with many artists in her time, Lady Du has never been so touched by another artist’s vibe, reported TimesLIVE.

Lady Du made it clear that she did not choose to work with Magiva because he was blind but because his passion is contagious!

“I said yes, the reason I said yes, was not because I found out he was blind, but because I want to show people that it’s possible, that you should never let your situation stop you from following your dreams.”

