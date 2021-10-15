South Africans feel one social media user is not telling the truth as she posted a photo with her little sister and daughter

The big sister says she used to be driven by her mom to school and now she’s doing it for her little sisi but peeps jokingly feel they are twins

Judging the reactions, some have praised the bubbly woman who is taking care of her sibling and child - they wish God could bless her more

Another local woman has headed online to share an inspiring post as she reminisced about her past. The bubbly woman says she used to be driven to school by her mother and now the roles are reversed.

@PabiieR says it’s a nice feeling to see her little sister and daughter walking to the school gate after dropping her off. She penned a heartwarming tweet and Mzansi is feeling warm.

The proud sisi seems to work for the Department of Correctional Services and is seen with her sibling who is in school uniform. As peeps respond to the viral post, many are in unison as they feel the two ladies look identical and they even believe they are twins.

At the same time, the stunning woman is receiving praise for her looks with guys saying a woman in a uniform is a real charmer. She wrote on her Twitter page:

“Reminiscing about days my mom used to drop me off at school & take pictures. Now the roles are reversed, I’m the one dropping her & my sister off, in my car & taking pictures as they walk off.”

Mzansi is reacting to two sisters who really look identical. Image: @PabiieR/Twitter

The post reads:

@Kamogel5641 said:

“Are you triplets in the family modimo ke star.”

@Kay_Ralusi said:

“Bathong why do y'all look the same???????”

@EthelMackay said:

“This is beautiful, creating memories that will last forever

@Lush_Beauty1 said:

“God has blessed you and stay blessed babe.”

@Annie Modiba said:

“This is lovely.”

@Evidence_Shongw said:

“Nice life problems.”

@BlackmanMDZ said:

“There's nothing more attractive than Woman in uniform.”

@LrollingS said:

“Amazing.”

@BobbySambo said:

“Nibahle nonke and y’all look together.”

"Beautiful & highly praiseworthy": Mom and daughter graduate same day

Checking out some stories regarding mothers and daughters, Briefly News reported that a beautiful mother and daughter recently became the ultimate goals after they graduated on the very same day.

In a truly inspirational post shared online, the young woman proudly shared the exciting news with her followers.

The post that was made by the young lady with the Twitter handle, @Tshoki_Moses also included some snaps of herself and her mom looking all sorts of amazing in their matching cap and gowns and smiles.

