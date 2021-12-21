Duduzane Zuma and Norma Gigaba are trending on social media following a fun video posted on Twitter of the two doing the famous 'Duduzane Walk'

The video was taken at the launch of Norma's new book in collaboration with Tracey Reign, titled The South African Dream

The video features the popular hit song Sister Bethina by Mgarimbe and Mzansi Twitter users are loving it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The son of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzani, and public figure and businesswoman, Norma Gigaba, are trending on the on the socials following a fun video of the two leading a group of officials in the famous ‘Duduzane Walk’.

The video was taken at the book launch of Norma’s new book, The South African Dream.

Norma Gigaba and Duduzane Zuma at the book launch of 'The South African Dream'. Image: @tsakani_sheen / Twitter, @kulanicool / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The book is in collaboration with motivational speaker, Tracey Reign, and features prominent figures in various spheres of influence.

The fun video shared by @kulanicool features the much-loved track Sister Bethina by Mgarimbe and is captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Norma and Duduzani pulls the walk. If scenes are this hot, then imagine the content of the book. #The SouthAfricanDream”

The video has gained a lot of traction on Twitter and here are some users’ reactions:

@Hauwi_Moeti reacted:

“I love this, hibiriiiii #TheSouthAfricanDream”

@tsakihyp reacted:

“They are giving us December Walk yet again. #TheSouthAfricanDream”

@Ori_Debig_Beats shared:

“What a wow.”

@_Thembalihle_ said:

“it's definitely fire bro. #TheSouthAfricanDream”

@Thlolo15March commented:

“Great moves. #TheSouthAfricanDream”

Duduzane Zuma’s swag oozes through the screen in new video

This is not the first time the dashing Zuma is trending for his walk.

Briefly News previous reported on his entrance through Durban's Suncoast Casino's entertainment area with his bodyguards trailing closely by.

Shared by @kulanicool, a video showing Duduzane walking that walk made its way to Twitter. 50 000 views later and South Africans are taken down memory lane where they were reminded of the popular ‘#DuduzaneChallenge’ that arose from a similar clip.

The video, that already emitted swag, was made even cooler with the addition of Lady Du's uZuma Yi Star.

Source: Briefly.co.za