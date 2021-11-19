A social media post of Duduzane Zuma walking through a casino in Durban has reminded Mzansi that he still has it

Thousands of peeps took the time to watch the video while being reminded of the extremely well known '#DuduzaneChallenge' that rocked the country last year

The sleekness and style of Duduzane was complemented by the Lady Du's hit uZuma Yi Star and Saffa’s could not get enough

Dressed from head to toe in black, the son of former president Jacob Zuma Duduzane Zuma really knows how to make an entrance. Confidence and power flowed as Duduzane walked through Durban's Suncoast Casino's entertainment area with his bodyguards trailing closely by.

Shared by @kulanicool, a video showing Duduzane walking that walk has made its way to Twitter. 50 000 views later and South Africans are taken down memory lane where they were reminded of the popular ‘#DuduzaneChallenge’ that arose from a similar clip.

The video, that already emitted swag, was made even cooler with the addition of Lady Du's uZuma Yi Star.

Duduzane Zuma was recorded walking with bodyguards at a well-known casino in Durban. Image: @kulanicool

Take a look at the viral post below:

Saffas shared mixed responses to Duduzane in the replies section:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Sbwl to walk like that."

@Shonny_ZA wrote:

"Money is power look at him not wearing a mask. Even I wasn't gonna say anything."

@RealXavier011 shared:

"My girlfriend won't see this nonsense."

@Vhutali123 tweeted:

"Kodwa this guy knows how to walk the walk."

@ntomb_zee responded with:

"Hawu, abo bodyguard has also learned the walk nah."

@mboendlov added:

"You know it's December when Duduzane starts walking."

Duduzane Zuma receives warm welcome from a rural village, viral video

Previously, Briefly News reported that Duduzane Zuma remains a favourite for many people and that came to the attention of Briefly News through a video that went viral on social media. The son of former president Jacob Zuma was welcomed like a president in one of the areas of Mzansi he visited.

@Maswazi Mhlongo posted a video that shows someone who invokes hope in a desperate community living under challenging conditions. There have been growing calls for Zuma to stand for the presidency but some people argue that he will not be a good leader as he lacks leadership credentials.

The social media account holder wrote on Twitter:

“In many areas, Duduzane Zuma is welcomed like a President.”

