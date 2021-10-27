Mohale Motaung is on the hunt for Mr Right and someone saucy recently caught his eye on social media

Sharing hunky presenter Tshego Koke snaps, Mohale cried out, asking this flame where he has been hiding

A fan let Mohale know that he might be able to help him out, and Mohale jumped on it like white on rice

Mohale Motaung is single and ready to mingle, and he ain’t afraid to do it on social media, right in front of the public eye.

Mohale Motaung has raised people's suspicions after he alluded that he has his eyes set on handsome presenter Tshego Koke. Image: @mohale_77 and @tshegokoke

Source: Instagram

Seeing some flaming pictures of hunky presenter Tshego Koke, Mohale shared them, asking his future bae where he is at? Lol

Mohale posted:

Seeing Mohale’s post, a fan claimed to know where Tshego is, so Mohale asked for a lift, reported ZAlebs. This guy is too funny!

Mohale said:

Being free of the alleged caged life he was living with Somizi Mhlonog, Mohale has really come out of his box. Mohale is flourishing and blooming like a flower in Spring.

Source: Briefly.co.za