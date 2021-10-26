The Many Faces of Somizi, Celeb Dazzles Social Media with Wardrobe Bonanza

Former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo has dazzled social media users with a number of wardrobe changes

He posted a series of snaps in him in various outfits, each one more outrageous and extravagant than the last

Social media users loved the posts, especially the second to last one; the former Idols judge wore a red ensemble and hinted of things to come

Somizi Mhlongo took to social media in a series of Instagram posts showing off his amazing wardrobe collection and accessories.

The first outfit he posted featured him wearing his new wig (a gift from DJ Zinhle) and an extravagant outfit that would seem quite at home in Madonna's wardrobe in the 1980s.

Somizi stunned the internet with his extravagant display. Photo credit: @Somizi

Source: Instagram

He captained it with the following:

"Don't you dare.... stop right there. Don't even try."

His next outfit was something that resembled a butterfly and would have been perfect on the set of The Tempest.

His next ensemble was straight out of Prince's playbook and featured a burnt orange ruffled top.

His second to last outfit seemed inspired by Michael Jackson's Thriller and he hinted that this outfit was a taste of something to come in the future.

"Ok let me Xolel you..last one...now you have a glimpse of what's coming.... on yo marks."

The last series of pics he shared was of him in an elegant outfit posing in a variety of dignified ways in front of the camera.

Social media users had the following to say about the outfits

melzthebrand_1:

"What have we Done"

vusinova1:

"I don’t expect any less from you!!! "

jordan__rsa:

"YOU'lL NEVER FALL!!!!!!!!! ❤️KEEP SHINNING SOMG."

mbokazizanele:

"That shoeeeeeee! ."

