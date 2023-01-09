Social Media users were appalled by how Thobile MaKhumalo's sister wives treated her in a recent episode of uThando Nes'thembu

Reports that Musa Mseleku's first and second wives Busisiwe MaCele and Nokukhanya MaYeni did not attend MaKhumalo's Umembeso angered many

Peeps felt that MaCele should have honoured Thobile's invite as she has also attended other family events

Musa Mseleku's home is a warzone and it seems he is failing to control it. The businessman and polygamist's wives charted Twitter trends as fans dished thoughts on recent episodes.

Social media users blasted Musa Mseleki's wives MaCele and MaYeni for failing to support MaKhumalo. Image: @musamseleku.

Source: Instagram

Social media users were angered by the fact that Mseleku's first wife, MaCele, and his second wife, MaYeni, failed to honour Real Housewives of Durban star Thobile MaKhumalo's invite to her Umembeso.

According to TimesLIVE, umembeso is a Zulu traditional event where the bride's family is gifted clothes, food, straw mats and blankets.

In a recent episode of the popular show that documents the Mseleku's lives uTthando Nes'thembu, the first two wives did not attend the event. They both gave different reasons why they could not attend. MaCele said she could have pitched up if Musa Mseleku was not involved while MaYeni said she felt she had no reason to attend as it wasn't her Umembeso.

Reacting to the episode, Twitter users blasted the wives for failing to support their own. Many said MaCele should have acted like the bigger person and attended the event.

@Hope_Nemushiru said:

"MaKhumalo must just stop being too available for everyone in that family. They just proved to her that her efforts are useless nothing else #Uthandonesthembu."

@MarotholiSuzan said:

"I don't care what anybody says, MaKhumalo is really a genuine person who didn't deserve that treatment last night. MaYeni never liked her vele coz MaKhumalo was with Mseleku and stayed in Muzumbe by the time she got back with him. MaKhumalo is a Queen#Uthandonesthembu."

@NSebota added:

"Yho haai shame MaCele le MaYeni tjo ...Anyways nxese Thobile, now you know where you stand with those two #Uthandonesthembu."

RHOD fans share mixed reactions to Londie London, LaConco and Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku not returning

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban fans are in for a treat this season as they will get new housewives on their favourite reality show.

This comes following reports that some of the show's popular housewives LaConco, Londie London and Thobile Mseleku will not be returning for another season.

Pop Pulse SA reported that the new season is set to premiere on Showmax, on 26 January with some new faces.

