Dineo Langa, a media personality, has taken to social media to pledge her support for Babes Wodumo's singing career if she takes it seriously

The star's post comes shortly after Babes was heavily criticised by Mzansi people for mourning Mampintsha in an unusual manner

South Africans also promised to back Babes up by sharing videos of her honey-like vocals in the comments section

Babes Wodumo has received support for a change after being reprimanded for her unusual way of mourning her late husband Mampintsha.

Dineo Moeketsi-Langa has shown support for Babes Wodumo amid getting backlash for her behaviour following losing Mampintsha. Image: @dineomoeketsi and @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, media personality Dineo Langa expressed surprise at learning that the Wololo hitmaker can do more than just Gqom. Her post implied that she witnessed Babes belting out smooth music notes in an online video.

"Personally, I'm ready to support Babes Wodumo the singer!!! Yerrre, that voice !?!?! I was today years old when I discovered that she could sing. Bathong le ntse mo siphiring se kana lona?!"

Netizens rushed to Langa's comments to show their support for Babes, saying that if she picks herself up and releases an album, they will be there to support her.

@AwonkeM_ said:

"My girl needs to stand up WE ARE ALL ROOTING FOR YOU"

@WheelsnToys shared:

"It's time for her to get her life back. So happy for her."

@thola_kubeka posted:

"I've always wondered why baby girl doesn't sing yaz. Akacule maan ugirl, sizomeseka "

@Gugulove20 replied:

"That woman is a ball of unbelievable talent... I'm ready for her."

@USsiphile commented:

"If only she had good people around her. So sad indaba yakhe "

@Saberah wrote:

"She could have been so much further in her career, the continent, worldwide. If it wasn't for the one holding her back and controlling every aspect of her career."

@SeipatiMosia5 reacted:

"Maar she has always said she can sing. It is just that people assume she can't cause of the style of music she performs."

@NgcwinaM added:

"Hopefully, you are going to support her craft financially, Hayi ngomlomo just like those feminists who don't let their pockets do the talking for them."

Mzansi shows love to Babes Wodumo after her lit NYE performance

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo was praised for dusting herself up after Mampitsha's death. The Gqom artist performed at a packed New Year's Eve party a day after her husband was laid to rest.

She performed Big Nuz's hit song Ngeke in front of a packed crowd. Mampintsha, who was a Big Nuz lead singer, died after suffering from stroke. His funeral was on Friday, 30 December in Durban. Babes Wodumo and Mpintsho have a young son together named Sponge Wodumo.

Taking to Twitter, a popular tweep with the handle @joy_zelda shared a screenshot of Babes' fire performance. She lit up the stage with her dancers.

