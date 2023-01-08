The Real Housewives of Durban fans have taken to social media to dish their thoughts on the show's new cast

The show will be getting three new housewives as fan favourites Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku, LaConco and Londie London will not be returning after an explosive season

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans with some saying they will not be tuning in while others said they can't wait to see what the new housewives have to offer

The Real Housewives of Durban fans are in for a treat this season as they will get new housewives on their favourite reality show.

‘RHOD’ viewers have shared mixed reactions to the reports that the show will be getting new faces. Image: @_laconco, @thobilek and @londie_london_official.

Source: Instagram

This comes following reports that some of the show's popular housewives LaConco, Londie London and Thobile Mseleku will not be returning for another season.

Pop Pulse SA reported that the new season set to premiere on streaming giant Showmax on 26 January will have some new faces. The post read:

"#RHODurban season 3 is coming on 26 January on Showmax. It appears Laconco, Londie London and Thobile Mseleku won’t be returning . We are getting 3 new housewives, will you be tuned in?"

Viewers of the show headed to Twitter to share mixed reactions concerning the changes. Many said they will miss their favs, especially Londie London.

@RealTdk1 said:

"If I was Londie, I was gonna come back and face the music… People get cheated on all the time… Marriages fail… But you need to get those coins baby girl… #RHODurban."

@According2Lebo wrote:

"I’m sad Londie and LaC are gone but if this means I will no longer see koko Mabusi I’m happy ✌ #RHODurban."

@nokuthula_tgwtg noted:

"Yeah, I'm happy #RHODurban is coming back! Thobile was very uncomfortable the whole of last season, so I'm not shocked she isn't coming back. Would have loved to see Londie getting her groove back, but it is still fresh so I get it. Let's see season 3. #RHODurban #londie #thobile."

@itsgeace_alvin commented:

"Too bad, I won't be watching because I only watched because of Londie London."

