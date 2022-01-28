Rumani (@RealMrumaDrive) popularly known as “The Cleaner” reminded peeps never to underestimate his photo shop skills

In his recent Twitter post he revealed how he edited a tweep’s head off after calling him a faceless man

The post left online users in stitches and in agreement that it is best not to mess with The Minister of Photoshop

Social media’s favourite “Cleaner” Rumani (@RealMrumaDrive) clearly doesn’t take lightly to people talking smack about him. This is after he edited a photo of a man, leaving him headless.

A man had his head photo shopped off after making fun of Rumani on Twitter recently. Image: @RealMrumaDrive / Twitter

The funny post was shared on Twitter providing context of how Rumani had posted screenshots of previous tweets where a woman had asked him to edit her photo. One tweep then replied by calling Rumani a faceless man. The Cleaner clapped back saying he would photo shop his head off – and he did just that!

Online users had a field day with the funny tweet by sharing their laughs and comments on the post:

@Thabii_love replied:

“That took a rough turn.”

@BigflowDj wrote:

“Now the score is even. He is faceless 2.0 lite.”

@Mohodi_ZA commented:

“I’m not satisfied mo phethe.”

@GinsengLee

“Never mess with dis Venda kid.”

@Kayz990 said:

“You won't see Heaven.”

@thembekanosiph2 reacted:

“Witchcraft.”

'The Cleaner' shares throwback to when he made Tito Mboweni a Mlungu: “Hhayi you went too far”

In a related story Briefly News previously reported on Twitter’s very own official 'The Cleaner' account (@RealMrumaDrive) left peeps in chuckles after he shared a throwback photo that had he edited when he made former SA finance minister Tito Mboweni a white man.

The photo was reposted on Twitter on Monday, 24 January but was originally shared just over a year ago on 12 January, 2021. Reflecting on his past editing skills @RealMrumaDrive captioned the post: “I used to be too much.”

Peeps responded with their funny and sarcastic remarks to the tweet, which has over 1 100 likes. Here are some of their comments on the post:

@Mokone_za said:

“Now tweeps will start asking you to make them white.”

Source: Briefly News