Josh and Caroline have become a Mzansi favourite on social media as their bond is contagious and heart-warming

The dynamic duo recently took to TikTok with another hilarious clip in which they pulled the funniest moves to a golden oldie track

Supportive fans flooded the comment section, praising the two for their electric energy and inspiring bond

A young man and his domestic worker, aka bestie, have been blowing up social media with their hilarious clips. Their most recent dance video has many wondering how they get any work done.

Josh and Caroline have won the hearts of Mzansi with their amazing bond. Image: TikTok / Josh and Caroline

While being a domestic worker is a job title, it goes so much deeper. This guy and his aunty have grown a bond so strong that they couldn’t share it with the world.

TikTok duo Josh and Caroline recently dropped a new video in which they busted some old school dance moves to the classic track Better Off Alone by Alice Deejay.

These two are hella entertaining and flipping cute!

“What we do when no one is watching! #fyp #trend #viral”

Loyal fans flood the comment section, gushing over their vibe

The people of Mzansi just love these two. Seeing the amazing bond that they share, along with their undeniable comedic abilities, they have become a social media sensation. Some wonder how they get anything done having this much fun.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@ChayChay2429 said:

“Sometimes I wonder how the heck you guys get work done... love it, absolutely incredible.”

@Dee said:

“The best duo on TikTok”

@user593405 said:

“I wanna see the behind the scenes of some of these positions ”

@mumg3said:

“Love your relationship ”

@Apple User745567553 said:

“I’m so glad I follow you guys!! ”

Young man and domestic worker leave SA in stitches at video of their creative online challenge

In other Josh and Caroline news, Briefly News previously reported that much-loved TikTokers Josh and Caroline were back with another video that has peeps admiring their creativity.

In a video shared recently on their joint TikTok account @joshandcaroline, the pair is seen doing a fun challenge as they change roles, much to their online audience’s surprise.

The clip shows them changing outfits along to the beat of the song Out the Box by Roddy Rich. However, it is the last outfit change that had peeps in stitches as Caroline changes into Josh’s threads and Josh into Caroline’s domestic worker uniform.

