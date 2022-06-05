A young Mzansi woman decided to get SAPS officer in on a viral TikTok challenge clip. Students from the University of Johannesburg built a six-room in just one day. The people of Mzansi were shocked rigid when they saw a screenshot of a payslip reflecting a salary of just R3 566.

1. Video of SAPS Officers Chasing Young Woman Evokes Some Hilarious Responses From the People of Mzansi

A young Mzansi woman decided to get SAPS officer in on a viral TikTok challenge clip that had many laughing at the accuracy the video served. Sometimes you have to take your serious hat off and just have a little fun.

A young woman managed to get SAPS officers in on a hilarious TikTok video. Image: TikTok / @sonetadirabehr

It is no secret that South African police officers are not all in the best of shape… even though round is considered as a shape.

TikTok user @sonetadirabehr had SAPS officers pretend to chase her so that she could pull off one of the most original and hilarious ‘run’ viral video challenges. Ups to the police officers for playing along.

2. UJ Students Build Six Room RDP House in One Day, People of Mzansi Fear for Jobs As Technology Takes Over

While Government struggles to build one three-room RDP house in a week, students from the University of Johannesburg built a six-room in just one day. Technology is changing things and the people of Mzansi want an explanation from Government as to what has been holding them up.

RDP houses were a promise from Government as part of their redistribution of resources initiative when South Africa became a democracy. However, some have been waiting years for their homes and have lost hope.

Twitter user @txm1971, who is the Vice-Chancellor and Principal at the University of Johannesburg, shared some incredible footage and pictures of the six-room RDP house that students from UJ were building using a 3D printer.

3. The People of Mzansi Gasp Over Payslip Reflecting Salary of R3 566, Can’t Understand How It’s Liveable

The people of Mzansi were shocked rigid when they saw a screenshot of a payslip reflecting a salary of just R3 566… before deductions! Paying someone this is inhumane.

You used to be able to buy bread with coin money and now this simple food item has been promoted to note money. The price of living is ridiculous and salaries are just not cutting it.

Twitter user @DrPhomolo came across a screenshot of an alleged Pick n Pay employee payslip which reflected a gross (before dedications) salary of R3 566. Being slapped by the reality of this, the young woman turned to her people to ask if this is even legal.

4. Determined Lady Shows Living Room with Stunning Interior, Reveals It's Her Humble Beginning; Many React

A determined lady named NomaguguSamke has shown her humble abode while revealing that she now sleeps on the floor after moving to a new house.

According to the lady, she currently sleeps on the floor because she doesn't have a bed at the new residence.

In a Twitter post, NomaguguSamke shared photos showing bedding on the floor, saying it's where she sleeps.

5. Man Who Quit Cooperate Job for Refusing To Adhere to Workplace Dress Code Starts His Own Successful Business

A LinkedIn user started a parrel debate on social media after he shared his views on workplace dress culture.

After being berated for dressing down, the successful CEO who quit his job shared his story on social media. He went on to start his own company and in keeping with the changing times his company has embraced a relaxed dress culture over traditional office wear.

Mitch Clayton maintains that work output and efficiency are not linked to formal office attire, especially as the world moves towards hybrid working.

