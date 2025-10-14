Man Challenges 2 ChatGPTs to Talk to Each Other in TikTok Video
- A man posted a TikTok video of one of the experiments that he performed using ChatGPT
- The TikTok creator left people in stitches after showing the way two ChatGPTs would interact with each other
- The man's idea to get ChatGPT to talk to itself was a viral hit among online users curious about the result
In a TikTok video, a man shared a challenge he gave to ChatGPT. The AI has gone viral as people have tried to give it creative tasks, trying to break it.
The TikTok video of the man using two ChatGPTs at the same time was a hit among people. TikTok viewers were fascinated by the video testing the level of the AI platform.
A man on TikTok @aarongoldyboy, posted a clip with two devices, each with ChatGPT loaded. In the video, he asked the AIs to talk to each other to find out if they would be able to come up with a topic. The man prompted the GPTs to have a discussion, but both of them kept passing the obligation to the next AI.
Online users amused by 2 ChatGPTs
Many people were in stitches that the AI systems could not come up with a topic to discuss. A TikTok viewer remarked that it showed that the AIs were not as smart as previously thought. Watch the video of the ChatGPTs trying to talk to each other and people's comments below:
Lightning107 said:
"This is giving two people who showed up to a meeting with absolutely no idea what it was actually about and were betting on the other person having something, so they’re both just sweating while trying not to seem like anything’s wrong."
Toure YT: ToureTube wrote:
"Great experiment. Their inability to start is enraging. Listening to them, I did not have fun."
Lisandra Vazquez commented:
"This is like an interview when no one wants to give a direct answer about money."
anna said:
"My favourite part was when you checked in with them and they were both so proud of the conversation's progress."
sarchrisrun added:
"Rumour has it they’re still jumping right in and getting the ball rolling whenever they’re ready, and diving right in back and forth to this day."
LHuntorr wrote:
"It’s comforting to know that AI will just talk about how it’s ready to take over the world whenever you are."
Jodes added:
"The words 'absolutely', 'interesting', 'fun', 'entertaining', and 'engaging' should be excluded from the conversation."
♡was amused:
"Using your phone to record a conversation between your laptop and your iPad is such a uniquely 2025 experience 😹"
