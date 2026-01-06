A content creator shared a video of General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi receiving a hero’s welcome after being spotted walking along the KZN coast with top provincial officials

The clip was recently shared on Facebook in January 2026, where thousands of people celebrated the commissioner for his dedication to law enforcement

Social media users expressed deep admiration for the general, and many even suggested he should lead the country as the president

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi walked along the beach in full uniform to cheers of people singing his name. Image: Aubrey_Senyolo

Source: Twitter

A massive crowd of beachgoers erupted into song and dance when they spotted the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner during a public walkthrough with the province’s Premier Thami Ntuli.

The video was shared on Facebook by Mthokozisi Guzasta Mthalane and quickly gained 291K views and 9K likes from an inspired audience, who called the general a national treasure.

The video begins as the general was walking alongside the KZN Premier Thami Ntuli at the beachfront, and a large entourage of police officers and security personnel. Despite the intense heat, the well-poised public servant remained in his full work gear while engaging in conversation with the premier. Excited citizens began singing “Nanku Mkhwanazi” (here’s Mkhwanazi) and ran after the group to catch a glimpse of the high-ranking officer.

Public service and dedication to provincial safety

Some people even attempted to find the perfect camera angles to snap photos with him as the crowd followed the delegations across the sand. Facebook user Mthokozisi Guzasta Mthalane's video displayed an atmosphere that remained electric as the public showed their appreciation for the visible presence of provincial leadership and law enforcement during the festive season.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Many viewers praised the general as a national treasure and called for his protection due to his tough stance on crime. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

SA reacts to General Mkhwanazi's beach walkthrough

The viral video garnered massive views, and over 1.2K comments from an online community showed immense respect for General Mkhwanazi. Many viewers described him as a precious gem that needs to be protected at all costs. Some expressed concern for his safety because of his fearless approach to exposing criminals and hoped he would remain unharmed. A significant number of followers called for him to be considered for the presidency because of his clear passion for the country.

User @Neliswa Tentu prayed:

"May God protect you and your family from the worst possible situations."

User @David Sebothuma commented:

"You can see even the walk of our new president, his majesty honourable Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, this is a real walk."

User @Sipho Mazanga said:

"This guy must just be made president."

User @Mabongi Nonopha shared:

"Iqanda le country (the country's egg), the general."

User @Khane Ligege added:

"So general is taking over Zuma in terms of popularity in KZN."

User @Sebogodi Maleshoane commented:

"I would jump like a child, pushing those police just to hold his hand. May God continue to bless you, my general. You turned SA upside down. That's when we realise that we are not safe at all. Especially our kids suffering from drugs that are allowed by our chosen leaders."

Watch the Facebook video below:

3 Briefly News articles about General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

A South African man sparked a humorous online debate after asking the Zulu nation to trade General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for three Xhosa politicians.

A woman shared a video of herself swooning over the National Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, as he entered the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on day two of his testimony.

A young boy was filmed asking to be brought closer to the television so he could pray for National Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, touching many social media users.

Source: Briefly News