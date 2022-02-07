Video footage of a three-year-old girl falling into a bear enclosure at Tashkent zoo, Uzbekistan was shared online

The CCTV footage shows the mother of the child allegedly drop the toddler over the security fence

The child fell into a trench 16-feet below the railing and fortunately the bear did not attack the toddler but only sniffed her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

What could have ended in tragedy has turned into a story of a miracle after a child was dropped into a bear enclosure at a zoo.

A video of a child falling into a bear enclosure at Tashkent zoo, Uzbekistan was shared online. Image: @RezZureKtedPoeT/Twitter and Image: Stock Image/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The three-year-old fell into the enclosure at Tashkent Zoo, Uzbekistan. A viral video of the CCTV footage shared by @RezZureKtedPoeT shows the scary incident. It sees the mother of the child allegedly drop the toddler over the security fence.

In the footage the mother is seen dangling her child over the railing of the enclosure. As the bear approaches the area, the mother drops her child into the enclosure.

The First Post reported that the girl fell into a trench 16-feet below the railing. It was further reported that the bear did not attack the toddler but only sniffed her and moved away. After a short while zoo officials can be seen entering the enclosure and lure the animal to another area. They rescue the girl and carry her to safety.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

It is said that the girl suffered from a concussion and an open wound on her head.

A spokesperson for the zoo said that the motive behind the woman dropping the child was "completely unclear", according to The New York Post. The spokesperson also stated that while they were afraid that they would not be able to protect the child from the bear’s attack, the animal just sniffed her and moved on.

The mother was arrested by the police. She faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, if she is convicted of attempting to murder her daughter by dropping her into the bear enclosure, the First Post reported.

Woman thanks man for helping her kids involved in nasty crash

Briefly News previously reported on a relieved mother who went onto social media to thank a man who helped her kids after they were involved in an accident with an e-hailing service vehicle.

The viral post received 319 comments: 101 shares and 5.3k reactions on Facebook.

Neria Hlanga Yose of Port Elizabeth posted to Facebook’s #imstaying group to inform users about the unfortunate incident. Yose wrote that she received a frantic phone call from my eldest daughter telling her that they had a car accident with an Uber and that the driver of the other car was damaging their car out of anger.

“In my state of panic, I started calling everyone. It was a phone call from this stranger with a soft assuring voice who introduced himself as Sean Alec Roux and he said to me ‘I am with your kids they are okay I will stay with them until you come to fetch them’.”

Source: Briefly News