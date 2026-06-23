EFF accuses IEC official of colluding with ANC to manipulate upcoming local elections

IEC opened a criminal case over alleged electoral misconduct during voter registration weekend

Herman Mashaba questions legitimacy of Pakistani nationals with South African IDs campaigning for ANC

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Godrich Gardee accused the ANC and IEC of trying to sabotage the upcoming elections. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/ X and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

GAUTENG—The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) accused an Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) official of colluding with the African National Congress (ANC) to manipulate the 2026 local government elections. EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee warned that complicity between rogue electoral officials and ANC supporters could lead South Africa into a civil war, comparing the situation to "Zanuism".

According to Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo, the IEC opened a criminal case at the Victor Khanye municipality police station following a social media video circulated on 21 June 2026.

The footage shows an IEC registration official at Okhela Primary School in Ward 9, Mpumalanga, possessing multiple identity documents allegedly provided by an ANC member. The video depicts ANC-branded shirts, scarves, and pamphlets positioned next to the registration desk while the official registers absent individuals.

View the video on X here:

IEC condemns regiatration officer's alleged conduct

The incident occurred during a nationwide voter registration weekend on 20 and 21 June 2026, where millions verified their details for the upcoming November polls. It highlights growing tensions surrounding electoral fraud and the ongoing Malawian plight in South Africa, where undocumented migrants face xenophobic scrutiny amid claims of foreign nationals acquiring local documents illegally.

The IEC condemned the behavior as unacceptable and contrary to its institutional values. Mamabolo stated that law enforcement agencies must fully investigate the matter and hold the involved parties accountable. The commission reiterated its commitment to protecting the integrity of the system as the criminal case unfolds.

Mashaba Questions Legality of Pakistani Nationals with IDs

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba questioned how Pakistani nationals obtained South African green barcoded identity documents after a viral video showed them campaigning for the ANC.

The footage, from a Pakistan South Africa Association voter registration drive on 20 June 2026, features men holding South African IDs under an ANC marquee, urging others to vote for the party. Mashaba tagged the Department of Home Affairs on social media, alleging corruption within the system.

Source: Briefly News