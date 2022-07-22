Former Paraguayan president Horacio Cartes takes pictures with supporters in Asuncion on November 19, 2019. Photo: NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP/File

Source: AFP

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The United States on Friday slapped a travel ban on Paraguay's former president Horacio Cartes, accusing the businessman turned politician of corruption and links to "terrorist" groups.

Cartes, who led the South American nation from 2013 to 2018 and runs a business empire that has included tobacco and soccer team, will be ineligible along with his three adult children from traveling to the United States.

The State Department said that Cartes "obstructed a major international investigation into transnational crime," a reference to a money laundering scandal for which Brazil has sought the extradition of the former president.

"These actions undermined the stability of Paraguay's democratic institutions by contributing to public perception of corruption and impunity within the office of the Paraguayan president," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"Additionally, these actions enabled and perpetuated Cartes' recently documented involvement with foreign terrorist organizations," he said.

He did not specify further but Paraguay's Vice President Hugo Velazquez has accused the former leader of ties with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has allegedly profited on the smuggling of counterfeit cigarettes through Paraguay and its porous three-way frontier with Argentina and Brazil.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Argentina in June grounded an airplane with Venezuelan and Iranian crew after Paraguayan intelligence linked a passenger to Iran's elite Quds Force, which backs Hezbollah.

But Argentine President Alberto Fernandez later said it was a false allegation.

Despite the alleged Hezbollah links, Cartes pleased the United States as president by making Paraguay one of the few nations to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, which the Palestinians also want as a future capital.

The decision was reversed by his successor, President Mario Abdo Benitez.

Source: AFP