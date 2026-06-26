The Botswana community impresses South Africans by assisting a fallen truck instead of looting its alcohol cargo

Netizens commend Batswana for their high moral standards and discipline during the incident

Simba truck looting incident in Western Cape reignites debate on truck theft in the region

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South Africans were impressed when a group of Botswana nationals did not loot a truck. Image: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

BOTSWANA– South Africans were impressed when a community in Botswana helped a truck which had fallen on the side of the road, leaving boxes of alcohol on the street. Netizens saluted them for not looting the truck.

The Instigator posted a video of the incident on his @Am_Bluejay X account. In the video, members of the community were seen helping the truck by tidying up the scene and organising the alcohol on the side of the road. Law enforcement officers were on the scene to help the operation.

View the video on X here:

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What did South Africans say?

Netizens were impressed that the truck was not looted.

Mokgalaka said:

“Batswana are so disciplined and have high morals. It's unbelievable.”

Sikho laughed:

“In SA, some peeps would be drinking at the scene while looting.”

Thee Donn said:

“That's because in Botswana, human rights go together with human responsibilities.”

Simba Truck Looted in Western Cape

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a stranded Simba chips truck on Francie Van Zijl Drive in the Western Cape was looted on 22 June 2026. A viral video captured a crowd opening the trailer, stealing boxes of chips, and scattering after a loud sound. While soldiers and police arrived after 4:00 PM, much of the cargo had already been taken. No official statements or arrests have been confirmed. The incident has reignited national debate regarding the frequent looting of broken-down trucks in specific areas, especially since this truck stopped near the Simba factory, which employs many locals.

Source: Briefly News