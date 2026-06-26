South Africans Praise Botswana Residents Who Do Not Loot Overturned Booze Truck in Video
- The Botswana community impresses South Africans by assisting a fallen truck instead of looting its alcohol cargo
- Netizens commend Batswana for their high moral standards and discipline during the incident
- Simba truck looting incident in Western Cape reignites debate on truck theft in the region
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BOTSWANA– South Africans were impressed when a community in Botswana helped a truck which had fallen on the side of the road, leaving boxes of alcohol on the street. Netizens saluted them for not looting the truck.
The Instigator posted a video of the incident on his @Am_Bluejay X account. In the video, members of the community were seen helping the truck by tidying up the scene and organising the alcohol on the side of the road. Law enforcement officers were on the scene to help the operation.
View the video on X here:
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What did South Africans say?
Netizens were impressed that the truck was not looted.
Mokgalaka said:
“Batswana are so disciplined and have high morals. It's unbelievable.”
Sikho laughed:
“In SA, some peeps would be drinking at the scene while looting.”
Thee Donn said:
“That's because in Botswana, human rights go together with human responsibilities.”
Simba Truck Looted in Western Cape
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a stranded Simba chips truck on Francie Van Zijl Drive in the Western Cape was looted on 22 June 2026. A viral video captured a crowd opening the trailer, stealing boxes of chips, and scattering after a loud sound. While soldiers and police arrived after 4:00 PM, much of the cargo had already been taken. No official statements or arrests have been confirmed. The incident has reignited national debate regarding the frequent looting of broken-down trucks in specific areas, especially since this truck stopped near the Simba factory, which employs many locals.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za