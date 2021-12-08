A woman gave birth in a luxury Tesla in Manhattan on Sunday, December 5, on her way to the hospital

The woman together and her husband were stuck in the long traffic according to the reports by police officers

After a safe delivery in the car, the mother and her daughter were transported to the hospital and both are in good condition

An unidentified woman has been the talk of the town after delivering her baby in her car on the way to the hospital.

The woman and her husband had flagged down cops as traffic came to a standstill. Photo: NYPost.

The new mother could not penetrate the thick jam in Midtown traffic while heading to the hospital forcing her to give birth in the car.

The winged doors of the fancy black X model electric car came in especially handy during the labour-intensive situation by making it a little easier for the mom and her brand-new baby to eventually disembark onto a gurney in Manhattan’s Garment District.

According to the reports by police officers, minutes before the birth, the expectant woman and her husband had flagged down cops as traffic came to a standstill.

The dad told cops he was travelling to the hospital but that he believed his wife might give birth before they could make it there.

“Officers began escorting the vehicle to the hospital but had to reroute to the nearer hospital due to heavy traffic. Officers then noticed the vehicle behind them had stopped. Upon checking on the occupants, they discovered the female had given birth in the vehicle,” said a police officer identified as Edward Riley.

