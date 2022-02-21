Rapper Doja Cat had her fans and followers play the guessing game after she almost showed who her new man is in an Instagram Live video

The Woman rapper abruptly ended her video after an unidentified man called her "babe" in the background

Social media users have reacted to the video with many claiming that it was the Famous rapper, French Montana

It is not a secret that some celebrities like to keep their private lives private. Many of the stars try as much as possible to keep their relationships from social media. Get Into It rapper Doja Cat had the rumor mill spinning when she almost exposed her new boo during an Instagram live.

Doja Cat hides her new boyfriend during Instagram Live, fans say it is French Montana. Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp and Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for TIDAL

Source: Getty Images

In the video, Doja was relaxing in a pool while chatting to her fans on the InstaLive video when something unexpected happened. The rapper who looked surprised had to quickly stop recording when a man in the background called for her attention.

According to Hot New Hip-hop, a man's voice suddenly called out "babe" to get Doja's attention. Quickly, she realized what had just happened and responded, "Oh, I'm on live."The publication went on to say Doja's facial expressions assured that she knew the magnitude of what had just happened, and she instantly ended the live video.

Although Doja Cat's fans did not see the man in the background, many are convinced that it was rapper French Montana. Taking to Twitter, peeps commented that Doja and French were an item.

@certified_drip_drip commented:

"That’s French Montana def ."

@757qtpie said:

"That's French."

