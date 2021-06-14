Girl Power: Young Brainiacs to Compete in High Tech Hong Kong Science Fair

- Kavya Kaushik and Catherine Kies are two young South African girls who will be going to a science fair in Hong Kong soon

- The two girls developed their own high-tech devices that landed them each a spot in the 2021 Virtual Global Youth Science and Technology Bowl (GYSTB)

- Kaushik developed a machine that detects and classifies cardiac arrhythmia beats while Kies developed a high-tech hand prosthesis

Two teenagers from separate schools will be competing against high-tech studies in the 2021 Virtual Global Youth Science and Technology Bowl (GYSTB) Science Fair in Hong Kong.

17-year-old Kavya Kaushik from Bryanston High School and 15-year-old Catherine Kies from Hoër Meisieskool Bloemhof were both selected to flex their scientific know-how. Kaushik developed a machine learning model that accurately detects and classifies cardiac arrhythmia beats.

This is a critical field of research in artificial intelligence that will assist healthcare workers with making a quick and accurate diagnosis of the type of cardiac arrhythmia.

Kies developed a hand prosthesis that is operated via the myoelectric impulses from a person’s arm. This entails moving one’s arm, and the exact movement is replicated by a mechanical claw. Kies used various methods and materials to develop the hand prosthesis with remarkable accuracy.

The 15-year-old has contributed to a growing body of research on prosthesis control using muscle impulses.

Eskom Expo Executive Director Parthy Chetty said:

"As we celebrate youth month, we need to congratulate these young scientists for representing South Africa on the international stage.

"Even during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, passionate young scientists like Kavya and Catherine continue to follow their passion for the sciences and extend their classroom knowledge well beyond its borders, even as far as Hong Kong."

