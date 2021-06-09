Cool Photos Show Interior of Palatial 4-Bedroom Apartment Selling for R2 Million

- Photos of a four-bedroom semi-detached duplex going for R2 million have emerged online and the interior is magnificent

- The beautiful apartment is situated in Lagos, Nigeria and one of its features is a 24-hour power supply

- Apart from the permanent power supply, the apartment also has a treated water supply and it's in close proximity to a mall

Photos of a four-bedroom semi-detached duplex going for the sum of R2 million have lit up social media.

@lekki_autos_properties shared the adorable photos on Instagram and highlighted all the features of the apartment.

The house is being sold for the sum of N65m. Photo credit: @lekki_autos_properties

The apartment, which is located in the Orchid area of Lekki, has a 24-hour power supply and treated water supply. It has a well-fitted kitchen with beautiful cabinets and every bedroom in the apartment is en-suite.

Architectural design

The palatial apartment is designed to satisfy people with modern taste in architecture. The structure speaks of elegance.

It has close proximity to the mall, playground, the toll gate and conservative centre, among others.

Family buys domestic worker 3-bedroom home

Brielfly News previously reported that domestic worker Violet Mkhwanazi received a gift way more precious than anyone could have imagined. To thank Mkhwanazi for her 16 years of remarkable service, Gauteng power-couple, Pamela and Johnathan Niemand, gifted Mkhwanazi with a perfect 3-bedroom home in Fourways, Johannesburrg.

Acknowledging the struggles of buying property in South Africa, Pamela Niemand thought the Riverside View home would enable Mkhwanazi to improve her and her family’s standard of living. Niemand hoped that her and her husband’s gesture would “inspire others to do the same and help make South Africa a better place,” she says in a video posted on YouTube.

Woman builds house for herself and her daughter

In similar news, being able to build a new home for yourself and your family is a lovely achievement, one that is worthy of a hearty celebration. A young South African mother recently took to Facebook's ImStaying group to celebrate building a new home for herself and her daughter.

In a heartwarming post, Dine Okon explained how she and her daughter moved from home to home without having a place of their own to settle down in. She also explains how proud she is of herself.

She wrote:

"After so many years of moving up and down without a home, today me and my daughter we have a place we call home, even though this year was big roller coaster this is my achievement and very proud of myself, that's why #imstaying, thank God."

