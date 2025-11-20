South African music producer Black Coffee recently spoke about how he met Mnqobi Mdabe in High School

Both musicians have forged their own paths in the music industry, with Mdabe gaining many hits under his belt, and Coffee winning a Grammy

SA reacted to Black Coffee's hilarious story during his early days as a music student, and how Mnqobi fits into the story

Black Coffee spoke about how he met his friend Mnqobi Mdabe. Image: Realblackcoffee, Shotamusic

Some celebrity friendships leave many people inspired and having aspirations for their own. However, many people do become curious about how it all started, where they met and why they became close.

South African musicians Black Coffee and Mnqobi Mdabe are one of those friendships that some people look up to. The two are currently touring together and have performed on global stages in Ibiza and the States.

In an interview, the Grammy-award winner spoke candidly about when they met and the moment they became buddies.

How did Black Coffee and Mnqobi Mdabe become pals?

In an interview, Coffee said they met in High School and were shocked to hear another student speak IsiZulu at an IsiXhosa medium school.

"I met him in the High School corridor. I heard him speak IsiZulu, and I was like Wow, because we were in uMthatha and everyone was speaking IsiXhosa. Then we became friends," he said.

Coffee mentioned that the musician grew up in Ntuzuma, and he is from Umlazi, so they clicked based on their similar backgrounds.

After completing their school studies, they had different ambitions; Coffee wanted to study music production, and his friend was taking a gap year.

During his studies, the Drive hitmaker spoke about the time he stole the key to the recording studio because he was not allowed in there as a bridging student. After making a duplicate key at the locksmith, Coffee said he snuck into the studio every weekend and would call Mdabe. He previously opened up about having to drop out of his studies due to financial constraints.

Black Coffee met his friend Mnqobi in Eastern Cape. Image: SAHouseMusic

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee's story

The producer's story entertained many people. This is what many people had to say:

@AdvBarrryRouxx laughed:

"Black Coffee’s stories never miss! The way he tells how he met Mnqobi, literally hearing isiZulu in the corridor and then “stealing” the friendship, is classic. Sometimes, the most random moments shape your whole destiny."

@S78888 said:

"From a high school hallway to touring the world together, that’s real brotherhood, real purpose, and proof that the people you meet on your journey can change your life completely!"

Watch the video posted by @Thisiscolbert below:

