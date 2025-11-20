AfriForum To Open Case Against Cedric Nkabinde After Ad Hoc Committee Testimony

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel announced that the organisation will be opening a case against Senzo Mchunu's Chief of Staff, Cedric Nkabinde

Nkabinde testified before the Ad Hoc Committee and alleged that AfriForum was part of a conspiracy against former top cop Khomotso Phahlane

Kriel said that Nkabinde must take a lie detector test and is willing to take the test with him as well to prove his innocence

CENTURION, TSHWANE — Lobby group AfriForum plans on opening a criminal case against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's Chief of Staff, Cedric Nkabinde.

AfriForum's CEO, Kallie Kriel, posted a video on his @kalliekriel X account on 20 November 2025, where he announced that AfriForum will lay charges for deliberately giving false evidence before the Ad Hoc Committee.

AfriForum denies Nkabinde's claims

Kriel also said that AfriForum denied the allegations Nkabinde made against the organisation. Nkabinde accused AfriForum of being part of a plot to remove former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. Kriel said that Nkabinde must take a lie detector test for his allegations, which AfriForum is willing to pay for. He said that he would also take the lie detector test.

Read the X statement here:

Nkabinde testifies about alleged conspiracy

Nkabinde appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament on 19 November and testified about an alleged conspiracy to remove Phahlane. Members of the media, the Democratic Alliance and forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan were allegedly part of the meeting.

Suspended Deputy National Commissoner General Shadrack Sibiya was also present. During the meeting, AfriForum reportedly said that they would fund the project. Nkabinde also testified that O'Sullivan exerted undue influence on the South African National Police Service. He alleged that O'Sullivan controlled the police, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Kallie Kriel denies genocide allegations

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Kriel denied that AfriForum spread rumours of a white genocide in South Africa. He said that this was a lie spread by the African National Congress.

Kriel said that AfriForum never said that there was a genocide. AfriForum is instead fighting for the government to recognise farm murders, he said.

