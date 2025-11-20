AfriForum To Open Case Against Cedric Nkabinde After Ad Hoc Committee Testimony
- AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel announced that the organisation will be opening a case against Senzo Mchunu's Chief of Staff, Cedric Nkabinde
- Nkabinde testified before the Ad Hoc Committee and alleged that AfriForum was part of a conspiracy against former top cop Khomotso Phahlane
- Kriel said that Nkabinde must take a lie detector test and is willing to take the test with him as well to prove his innocence
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
CENTURION, TSHWANE — Lobby group AfriForum plans on opening a criminal case against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's Chief of Staff, Cedric Nkabinde.
AfriForum's CEO, Kallie Kriel, posted a video on his @kalliekriel X account on 20 November 2025, where he announced that AfriForum will lay charges for deliberately giving false evidence before the Ad Hoc Committee.
AfriForum denies Nkabinde's claims
Kriel also said that AfriForum denied the allegations Nkabinde made against the organisation. Nkabinde accused AfriForum of being part of a plot to remove former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. Kriel said that Nkabinde must take a lie detector test for his allegations, which AfriForum is willing to pay for. He said that he would also take the lie detector test.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
Read the X statement here:
Nkabinde testifies about alleged conspiracy
Nkabinde appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament on 19 November and testified about an alleged conspiracy to remove Phahlane. Members of the media, the Democratic Alliance and forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan were allegedly part of the meeting.
Suspended Deputy National Commissoner General Shadrack Sibiya was also present. During the meeting, AfriForum reportedly said that they would fund the project. Nkabinde also testified that O'Sullivan exerted undue influence on the South African National Police Service. He alleged that O'Sullivan controlled the police, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the National Prosecuting Authority.
2 Briefly News stories about AfriForum
AfriForum accused the National Prosecuting Authority of shielding Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane from a corruption case related to Winnie Madikizela Mandela's funeral. This was after a businessman opened a case after he claimed that Mabuyane benefitted R450,000 from over R1.1 million meant for the arrangement of her funeral.
AfriForum welcomed the East London Magistrates Court's verdict which found Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema guilty of firing a gun in the air in 2018. The judge found that Malema contravened the Firearms Control Act when he fired the gun during a rally in the Eastern Cape. Malema denied any wrongdoing.
Kallie Kriel denies genocide allegations
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Kriel denied that AfriForum spread rumours of a white genocide in South Africa. He said that this was a lie spread by the African National Congress.
Cedric Nkabinde claims Paul O’Sullivan controls SAPS, IPID and NPA during Ad Hoc Committee testimony
Kriel said that AfriForum never said that there was a genocide. AfriForum is instead fighting for the government to recognise farm murders, he said.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.