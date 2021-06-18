Kate Middleton has received a ton of backlash on social media for her growing relationship with the wife of US president, Jill Biden

Many people have started to compare Middleton to her sister in law, Meghan Markle who has been surrounded by controversy ever since stepping away from her royal title

People have now shunned Middleton for being "too political" because of her bond with Biden and made these thoughts known in various online posts

A royal connection

Kate Middleton is stepping away from good publicity for a second as many social media users accused her of being "too political." Their statements come as the Duchess grows closer to Joe Biden's wife, Jill Biden as the two of them work together over a recent project.

Shady comparisons

The young woman has since been compared to Meghan Markle who has also been accused of all sorts of treachery while breaking away from the royal family due to allegations of ill-treatment and racism.

Kate Middleton has been criticised for her relationship with Jill Biden.

Source: Getty Images

Political upset

According to Express UK, many have shared opinions that Middleton is "veering away from political neutrality" by forming a close bond with the First Lady of the US who recently joined her on a visit to a Cornwall primary school to speak about the importance of aiding early childhood development.

What the people had to say:

Kristyn Burtt a write for She Knows wrote that Middleton was being just as political as Markle. She also wrote that Middleton was favouring the Bidens over Trump and it was noticeable. Meanwhile, a social media user said:

"Screw that!! some people don't gel well with others. Unfortunately, Meghan hadn't had a chance to meet with FLOTUS. By choice, who knows but really, who cares?"

Other royal reports

Briefly News reported that the Duchess of Sussex has been called out for her continual use of her royal title despite numerous complaints about her life as a member of the royal household. A New York journalist has condemned the actress for constantly speaking badly of royal life while at the same time reaping all its rewards.

It seems many former fans of Meghan and Prince Harry are newly questioning the former royals' motives as they continue to reap the financial rewards of speaking ill about palace life.

In a previous article by The Independent UK, another prominent journalist is reported to have accused Harry and Meghan of “trading off” on their royal titles in order to secure deals with streaming services such as Netflix, Apple TV and Spotify.

