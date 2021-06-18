Queen’s Daughter-in-Law Countess Sophie Opens Up About Prince Phillip’s Death

Sophie, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward, has opened up about the heartbreaking effects of her father-in-law's death

The Countess shared that grieving has been very challenging for every member of the royal family, especially given recent coronavirus restrictions

Asked what impact the death of Prince Phillip had on the royal family's lives, Sophie responded: "He's left a giant-sized hole"

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, has opened up about the struggle of losing her father-in-law, Prince Philip. The wife of the queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, said the entire royal family struggled after the monarch's death.

Sophie opened up about the death of her father-in-law. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Prince Phillip's death has left a hole in the family

According to a previous article by YOU, The Countess added that the Covid-19 pandemic has made the loss even more difficult as the family has not been able to come together as is the case under normal circumstances.

“I think unfortunately the pandemic has slightly skewed things, inasmuch as it's hard to spend as much time with the queen as we would like to,” she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“We've been trying to, but of course it's still not that easy. I think the whole grieving process is probably likely to take a lot longer.”

Sophie also shared that this loss has had an effect on the entire royal family. Asked how the group is adjusting to life without Prince Philip, the Countess solemnly responded,

"He's left a giant-sized hole in our lives."

Prince Philip died shortly after returning home from a month-long stay in hospital. The cause of death was confirmed as old age.

