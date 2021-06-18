Thabo Mbeki Turns 79th, Locals Share Sweet Messages: “Older and Wiser”

Former president Thabo Mbeki is celebrating his 79th birthday party today and many locals have flocked online to share thoughtful birthday messages

Many locals thanked the former president for leading the country while others simply wished him a very happy 79th birthday

Prominent South African figures such as Mmusi Maimane also wished the ex-president a very happy birthday with thoughtful online posts

Today former South African president Thabo Mbeki is celebrating his 79th birthday. Clearly many people still love and appreciate the ex-president as many of them headed to the online world to celebrate the special day.

A plethora of well wishes

"Happy Birthday to our former President Thabo Mbeki. You remain a true inspiration and we wish you good health and happiness and so on and so forth and stuff like that Zizi!" wrote @AthiGeleba

@Ruraltarain said:

"Another year older & wiser! As he grows older so does our admiration for him, A leader, Academia, Freedom Fighter, Former ANC Foreign Affairs Secretary, who led & Mobilized against the Apartheid Regime both Home & Internationally. Happy Birthday to President Thabo Mbeki, Zizi"

Political figures join in

Mmusi Maimane and MYANC has also shared a sweet birthday wish with Mr Mbeki:

@MYANC wrote:

"@MYANC wishes its long-standing member, leader of the ANC, former President Thabo Mbeki well on the occasion of his 79th birthday. We wish Comrade Mbeki long life, strength and good health. Continue serving our people with diligence, dedication and commitment."

Maimane wrote:

"A very happy birthday to former president Thabo Mbeki. Modimo a go segofatse tau ka letsatsi le. O gole o gole!"

Wise words from Mbeki

Briefly News also reported that former President Thabo Mbeki has said that in order for South Africa to overcome the challenges it faces today, it needs heroes such as Oliver Thambo and Eliha Barayi. Mbeki is the Chancellor of the University of South Africa (UNISA).

Eliha Barayi, James Motlatsi and Mavuso Msimang were being honoured at the ceremony where UNISA bestowed honorary degrees on them. President Cyril Ramaphosa and Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro were in attendance at the ceremony where Mbeki urged the future leaders of South Africa to follow Dr Barayi.

He said that those being honoured at the ceremony had provided a great example for the youth to follow and that he accepted the challenge to get people to mobilise to produce more people like Oliver Tambo according to SABC News.

