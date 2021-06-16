Siya Kolisi Turns 30: Wife Rachel Pens Heartfelt Birthday Message to Her Man

Rachel Kolisi, the wife of boks captain Siya Kolisi, has headed online to wish the superstar athlete a very happy birthday

She's shared a touching video of the athlete in action, giving Mzansi a little peek into the absolute cuteness of their family life

Of course, social media users took to the comments section and wished the 30-year-old well on his big day

Rachel Kolisi has shared a touching clip of her man on his birthday, giving Mzansi a little window into the everyday bliss of the happy couple. She's also written the rugby player one very heartfelt message, celebrating 3 decades of Siya Kolisi.

Siya Kolisi has just celebrated his 30th birthday. Image: siya_kolisi_the_bear/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Rachel's touching birthday message

"Celebrating 30 years of the BEST person! Happy Birthday @siya_kolisi_the_bear !! Words could never explain how much we love and appreciate you. You really are one of a kind! And I can’t wait to see what the next 30 have in store. May the Lord bless you and keep you always." she captioned her lengthy birthday post.

The video montage includes a few clips of Siya over the years. It's clear the couple definitely have their relationship rooted in friendship, playing little pranks on one another and just generally goofing around. Their love really is #couplegoals.

Social media reactions

Naturally, social media users took to the comments section and wished the rugby icon well on his big day.

Check out some of the heartfelt messages below:

symispice said:

"Solid gold happy birthday Siya!"

kimhicky said:

"love this video! Happy Birthday Siya"

jislaaik_shop said:

"Wishing him a very happy and blessed birthday"

timtamsurf said:

"Ahhh this is so awesome! Happy 30th Captain! May it be your best decade yet!!"

In more birthday news, Briefly News previously reported that Lamiez Holworthy turned 29 on Saturday, 12 June. Her hubby and rapper Khuli Chana went all-out in celebration of his bae's birthday.

The loving husband bought the Metro FM presenter 29 gifts when she celebrated her 29th birthday this past weekend. The TV presenter took to social media to show off her lovely presents.

Lamiez took to Instagram and shared snaps of herself with the gifts from the Buyile hitmaker. She captioned her post:

"29 gifts for a 29 year old rockstar!!!"

In the pics, bags of Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton and Maxhosa products, among others, can be seen lying on the floor. ZAlebs reports that the rapper also got his wife bouquets and fancy balloons.

Babes Wodumo said:

"Happy birthday."

Melody Molale wrote:

"Happy birthday, gorgeous."

Lelo B commented:

"Happy Birthday Queen."

_saint.dd said:

"So beautiful, happy birthday queen!"

m.mashido added:

"Happy birthday my sweet yoooh kuWoooooW. May God continue to bless and protect you."

Source: Briefly.co.za