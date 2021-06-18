South African Man Bags 5 University Degrees, He Now Lectures in the UK

A proud South African man, Dr Katlego Mthimunye, just shared an influential story - he is a senior university lecturer in the United Kingdom with five degrees

Mthimunye posted his story on social media and says his achievements include a PhD despite coming from a previously disadvantaged education system

The social media community is seriously inspired and many have asked him for advice to reach the same heights in education

Dr Katlego Mthimunye has shared an inspiring story on social media. He says he is a product of a previously disadvantaged education system. However, he didn’t allow that to stop him from achieving big things.

Mthimunye says he is a senior lecturer in the United Kingdom and teaches some of the most intelligent students in the world.

@Dr_K_Mthimunye’s story is definitely one that can influence any Mzansi child to keep dreaming because anything is possible in life. The senior lecturer and researcher at the University of Hertfordshire is in possession of five university degrees, including a PhD.

Dr Katlego Mthimunye is one of the most influential figures as he has five degrees. Image: @Dr_K_Mthimunye/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads on Twitter:

“A product of previously disadvantaged basic schooling, no matric exemption, but hold 5 university qualifications including a PhD. I occupy a Senior Lecturer position in one of the top universities in the UK teaching some of the best brains from around the world. #AdviceForSuccess.”

South Africans are so inspired by the academic

@MMorakiwa said:

"When we argue that matric results are no indication of one's intellectual capabilities we are told that we are excusing our poor performance. This story is a clear indication that in spite of "poor performance" in matric, there is an academic future ahead. Thanks for sharing.”

@JasonKhumalo2 said:

"In matric, I passed with zero distinctions. In varsity, I graduated cum Laude, undergrad, honours and masters.”

@MasegoMock said:

"Wow, very inspiring, Congratulations @Dr_K_Mthimunye .....Genuine Q, how did you do it, what keeps you going?”

@Ka_Shuku said:

"Congratulations are in order, how did you manage to get to university without matric exemption?”

@Patrizi20540 said:

"Thank you. Many people think this is unattainable. The PhD students that I know are from rural schools... some walked to school barefoot. Salute!!”

@LeanMZ said:

"A good story to tell indeed. Our backgrounds should never be a stumbling block towards our desires. Perseverance and focus towards the cause we long for is one of the ingredients we need.”

@Shabisto12 said:

"You are an inspiration. This is the content I signed up for on this app. Congratulations!!!”

@Shagoztown said:

"I am inspired. Thank you so much for the pearls of wisdom!”

